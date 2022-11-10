Looking for some fall-themed day trips for you and your significant other? Here are 4 day-trips from UCR.

Julian: 98.2 mi (approx. 2 hours) from UCR

Julain is a historic gold mining town filled with historic sites, quaint museums, and local restaurants. Make sure you stop by Julian Pie Company for a bite of their famous pies. (The rhubarb is my favorite!) If your date is into animals, visit the California Wolf Center for a tour of their wolf reserve. And if you want to make a weekend out of it, drive down another hour to visit San Diego!

Oak Glen: 32.1 mi (approx. 45 minutes) from UCR

Filled with farms and orchards, Oak Glen is snuggled up to the San Bernardino mountains, making the weather perfectly crisp. You’ll need to pull out your winter jackets that you don’t get to wear in Riverside and cuddle up next to your date. Enjoy apple picking at the local orchards and you might even get to press your own cider!

Big Bear Lake: 50.0 mi (approx. 1 hour 30 minutes) from UCR

Farther up the San Bernardino Mountains, Big Bear Lake takes the cake for colorful fall foliage. Can you imagine a more picturesque place for a romantic picnic? Once you’re done admiring the lake, stroll the streets of Big Bear Lake Village and pop into one of the countless boutiques and gift shops.

Wrightwood: 43.2 mi (approx. 1 hour) from UCR

If you’re looking for a more outdoorsy date, Wrightwood is the perfect option for you. This small town in the San Gabriel Mountains has countless hiking trails. My personal recommendation is the Blue Ridge Trail, a moderate hike clocking in at approx. 2.5 hours and 4 miles round trip. Once you’re tired from your hike, make sure to visit the Raccoon Saloon, locals’ favorite place for hearty food and live music.

Hope you and your loved one have a blast!