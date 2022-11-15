We like pumpkin pie because it’s delicious, soft, goes well with whipped cream and also unhealthy. It’s orange which is festive for the holiday. – Risat Taheen (he/him) 3rd-year biology major and Diego Albarran (he/him) 2nd-year TFDP major

My favorite is the cranberry sauce, it has to be homemade though. It’s sweet and you need something sweet with the savory. – Kia Nooshi (he/him) 3rd-year computer science major

I don’t really like turkey or ham but I like cornbread. It’s hard to mess up cornbread. Ham makes me mad and turkey is dry. – Jorg Galang (he/him) 4th-year neuroscience major

Mashed potatoes can always be fixed and saved so I like them. Mac and cheese is overrated because it’s too hit or miss. – Sonali Bhakta (she/her) 4th-year biochemistry major

My favorite is ham because I don’t eat turkey. It’s delicious, and it can be seasoned differently or mixed with other foods. – Lauren Saavedra (she/her) 2nd-year English major

I like pumpkin pie because it’s one of the only pumpkin products that I like. I’m not a big fan of pumpkin spice. – Melanie Zermeño (she/her) 2nd-year creative writing major