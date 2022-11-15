Tired of spending 6 dollars on a Starbucks coffee? Try making your own maple-flavored latte at home with only 3 main ingredients (plus some spices).

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Serving Size: 1 serving

Ingredients:

1 cup of hot coffee

¼ cup of milk

2 tablespoons of pure maple syrup

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Brew one cup of hot coffee. I personally like to make this drink using the Trader Joe’s Dark Roast coffee using a French Press. Heat approximately ¼ cup of milk (cow, oat, almond, etc. – your choice). Froth your milk. If you don’t have one at home, shake your heated milk in a closed jar for one minute.

Pour approximately 2 tablespoons of maple syrup into a cup. Make sure your maple syrup is pure or else your coffee will taste artificial and end up too thick. Add a few pinches of cinnamon and nutmeg to the maple syrup and stir. You can also add in spices like allspice and ground cloves. Add the hot coffee to the cup and stir again. Top it with frothed milk and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

All of the measurements in this recipe are approximate, so have fun experimenting with finding the perfect balance of flavors for you!