Aries– Pink Drink

Being bold and full of energy, you need something a little exciting. Next time you’re at Starbucks, order this vibrant drink that matches your personality.

Taurus– Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte

Enjoying the finer things in life, Taurus, any ordinary drink won’t cut it. You need something aesthetically pleasing while also giving you an extra boost of energy.

Gemini- Americano

Being outgoing and social, you need a drink to keep your energy up. Keeping it simple, an Americano will give you that burst of caffeine and either iced or hot is up to you.

Cancer– Honey Citrus Mint Tea

Feeling like everything is on your shoulders, avoid espresso shots. Instead, go with a relaxing mint tea that suits your calm nature, Cancer.

Leo– Iced Passion Tea

Having a bold personality, Leo, there’s no shying from the spotlight. Get a drink that makes you stand out! This drink being bright and colorful is perfect for you.

Virgo– Iced Caramel Macchiato

Being organized and put together is hard and sometimes you need a break. An iced caramel macchiato is just the right amount of sweetness that will keep you on your toes.

Libra– Flat White with Signature Espresso

Needing balance in life, it’s a no brainer that this is the drink for you. With a smooth espresso flavor, this drink is just as balanced as you are.

Scorpio– Espresso Shot

Keeping it simple is what you need — something straight to the point. An espresso shot has no frills and will have you energized for the day.

Sagittarius– Mango Dragonfruit Refresher

Being adventurous and always up for trying new things, this drink is for you. This bright, exotic drink will bring adventure wherever you are.

Capricorn– Cold Brew

Capricorn, you’re an old soul while also being ambitious. Having a drink to keep up with you is important. With a cold brew it’s sure to be strong enough to give you that extra boost.

Aquarius– Blonde Hot Latte

Being full of energy as a social butterfly, you need a drink that can keep you energized all day. Something simple and subtle but full of flavor, the blonde latte is for you.

Pisces– Java Chip Frappuccino

You are empathetic and caring, so you definitely don’t need the added caffeine, Pisces. Stick to something simple and sweet.