Fall is never complete without the delicious taste of pumpkin. So when it comes to fall dinners and potlucks, the go to dish to bring is my pumpkin bread. It’s not too sweet, it’s easy to make and tastes wonderful every time.

Serving Size: 10

Prep Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients:

One fifteen ounce can (or one cup) of unsweetened pumpkin puree

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 cups sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 teaspoons fine salt

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2/3 cup water

Start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees and prepping your pans with either a nonstick cooking spray or unsalted butter. I like to use two 9-by-5 inch pans. You can find easy, disposable tin ones from the grocery store for easier clean up.

In one bowl, whisk together the sugar and oil, and then add in the eggs and pumpkin until it’s all combined and smooth. Combine the flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon and cloves in a medium bowl and whisk until well combined. Slowly incorporate the dry mixture into the wet ingredients bowl, along with a little bit of the water at a time, stirring in-between to ensure there are no clumps.

Bake for about one hour. The loaves should look nice and golden brown and a cake tester should come out clean.. Let the loaves cool in the pans on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from the pans and let cool completely for about another hour.

Best served while they’re still warm! Enjoy!

It’s straightforward, simple, and tastes amazing! It’s a perfect fall treat for any occasion!