Grocery store hummus often falls short, lacking the flavor and depth of the dish. Here is a quick and easy authentic Palestinian Hummus recipe you should try at home.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Serving Size: 4 servings

Ingredients: (all ingredient measurements are approximations and can be altered for taste and preferences)

1 can of garbanzo beans

2 tablespoons of tahini (sesame puree; can be purchased at local Arabic market)

1 lemon (squeezed)

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 clove of garlic

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Open a can of garbanzo beans and rinse with water.

Add rinsed garbanzo beans, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and olive oil into a blender or food processor and pulse till smooth.

Spread hummus onto a plate, top with olive oil, and serve.

You can enjoy this dish with various vegetables, pita chips, and pita bread.

Bon appetite and happy hummus making!