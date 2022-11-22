Grocery store hummus often falls short, lacking the flavor and depth of the dish. Here is a quick and easy authentic Palestinian Hummus recipe you should try at home.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Serving Size: 4 servings
Ingredients: (all ingredient measurements are approximations and can be altered for taste and preferences)
1 can of garbanzo beans
2 tablespoons of tahini (sesame puree; can be purchased at local Arabic market)
1 lemon (squeezed)
1 tablespoon of olive oil
1 clove of garlic
Salt to taste
Instructions:
Open a can of garbanzo beans and rinse with water.
Add rinsed garbanzo beans, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and olive oil into a blender or food processor and pulse till smooth.
Spread hummus onto a plate, top with olive oil, and serve.
You can enjoy this dish with various vegetables, pita chips, and pita bread.
Bon appetite and happy hummus making!