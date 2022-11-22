Aries (March 21 – April 19): Eight of Wands

The Eight of Wands predicts travel and movement. Things are moving fast lately and everything is shifting. New information has come to life and your life is going to feel a little out of control for a while. Embrace this time because there will be a very clear alignment between everything that seems unexpected and what you’re looking for soon.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Queen of Wands

This winter is not going to be about external connections for you, Taurus. You already have lots of connections and friends made, but you don’t seem to spend too much time focusing on yourself. Your goals seem to have fallen by the wayside and you find yourself wondering what they were in the first place. You need to reestablish yourself to others before you fade away to even yourself.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Three of Swords

I hate to break it to you, but this winter is going to be a season of heartbreak. Someone is going to take action which hurts you and you have to find a way to express it. This card is also a sign to keep a fraction of your heart reserved for the future instead of drowning in sorrow.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Six of Pentacles

You’re going to benefit from someone’s unparalleled generosity this winter, Cancer. Someone is going to offer you something, it could be a material object or a piece of information, that will be essential in how you choose to go forward with your feelings. It will be the piece that signals whether or not to be honest with this person.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Justice

Some things are immutable as gravity, Leo. This season, things will be clear to you. While love is often confusing, this time the answers will show up honestly and obviously. The true issue is whether or not you will believe the signs as they are right in front of you.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Nine of Wands

This winter is going to be about patience, Virgo. Take your time as you build the foundation for a long-lasting relationship. Boundaries aren’t established easily and in fear. This isn’t someone random or someone unimportant in your life, they are going to have a major effect on you. Fitting them into your life is something that shouldn’t be done hastily.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Death

A relationship will come to an end, one that has been a long time coming. This isn’t a heartbreak for you, Libra. This was an unhealthy relationship that you’re breaking free of. It is a weight of your shoulders and will break the pattern of self-hatred you’ve been peddling.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): The Lovers

Winter is going to be a harmonious period for you as the choice you have made recently will add up to a relationship. Love is absolutely in your immediate future. Continue to make choices that represent you and be honest about yourself with others.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): The Hermit

Sagittarius, you are embracing the cold as you isolate yourself from love. This decision to push people away will lead to exactly what you’re afraid of: loneliness. It’s simply counterproductive. Withdrawal from your own life is going to have a cost that you’re not going to want to pay.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Ace of Pentacles

You haven’t been focusing on the future lately and have been consumed by the past and present. This winter bodes major change for you and without foresight, it’s going to hit like a truck. Be strategic and consider the people and things in your life that haven’t been at the forefront lately because they’re about to make an appearance.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Five of Cups

This winter, you’re going to be feeling very pessimistic about life and love. You are going to get hung up on regrets about past relationships. As you go home for winter break, don’t let hometown history bury you. You may feel like your love life hasn’t made much progress, but others can see growth where you can’t.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Ten of Cups

The Ten of Cups bodes bliss for you, Pisces. As the quarter comes to an end, you’ll have some time to revel in harmonious love and relationships. The connections that have felt cut off lately will be strengthened as you take the time away from stressors to recalibrate.