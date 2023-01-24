Do you have a hard time going on dates on-campus? Have you tried dating within your friend group but it never works out? Try online dating! There are a lot of misconceptions about online dating, such as high risk factors of being catfished or online dating is used for hookups. However, many people have found their soulmates through online dating apps. Not only are dating apps used for the dating culture, but many people, like myself, have formed life long friendships through these apps. Many dating apps now have a setting where you can choose what you’re looking for. Whether it’s a relationship, friendships, connections or just a hookup, there’s always something for you! Here are some popular dating apps that students can use to meet new people:

Hinge

Designed to be deleted, Hinge is currently the #1 mobile-first dating app and is one of the fastest growing dating apps in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Users can add 6 profile pictures, 3 answers to 3 prompts and record their voice using a video prompt. Users can also link their Instagram in their profile for people to view. Found a potential partner but you’re still unofficial? Users can pause their Hinge profile in order to prevent their profile from being shown to new people and only being able to chat with their current matches.

Tinder

As one of the top free dating apps, Tinder is one of the most downloaded dating apps for all ages. When people think of dating apps, the first thing that comes to mind is Tinder. Looking for a date in under 24 hours? Just swipe right a few times and you’ll be matched with someone in no time. Not into the suggested matches? Just swipe left. There are many features in the map, such as sharing your sexuality, photo verified profiles, and a video chat icon provided for you to find your next potential partner.

Bumble

As Apple’s 2021 Apps of the Year for connection, Bumble has proven to be one of student’s favorite apps for online dating, especially in college. Bumble allows women to make the first move in order for a conversation to start. Once the woman has started the conversation, men have 24 hours to respond. In a same-sex match, either party can make the first move, while the other individual has 24 hours to respond before the connection expires.

Coffee Meets Bagel

Looking to make meaningful and genuine connections with the people you meet? Try Coffee Meets Bagel! The app encourages you to fill out genuine information about yourselves and what you’re looking for in a relationship. This results in more genuine matches that fit your preference. It prioritizes quality over quantity as CMB will suggest 10 potential matches a day.

Remember, you should always be aware of your surroundings and who you meet online. Even though you may have mutuals on Instagram or you have a class or two with them, you should never let your guard down. Before going on a date, tell your friends your plans for the night and when you should be back home. Try following your date on social media beforehand so you have an idea of their interests and hobbies. Share your location with your friends and have them monitor your location every hour or so (even if your phone dies, the Find My app is still able to update your location for your friends to see). Have a code word for you and your friends in case things do not turn out as planned. Meet halfway at an open and public area, such as a boba shop, a restaurant or a coffee shop. Ask for help from the people around you if you feel uncomfortable during your date. Try FaceTiming a few times before setting up a date. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.