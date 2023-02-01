Aries (March 21 – April 19): Wheel of Fortune

There’s someone in your life whose choices you don’t approve of. Their situation is one you think is mostly their fault. They are very resistant to change and to your help. Unfortunately, this is one situation where pushing the boundaries won‘t help them. Save your energy – they need to dig themselves out of this on their own.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): The High Priestess

Sometimes, there are people who can’t see the problems they’re facing. Someone in your life is really struggling, even though they don’t seem to notice. Getting them to see reality won’t be something you can do by being straightforward or blunt. Instead, try to be there and support them in finding their own inner clarity.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Three of Cups

This friend is incredibly social and they’re definitely the person that gets you to go out. Because of their nature, it can be hard for people to see when they’re challenged. Take this reading as a reminder to check and and pay attention to the little things when it comes to your friends.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Justice

You may think that this person deserves the consequences they’re currently facing. They may truly be at fault, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need empathy and support. The love and friendship you offer will be a deciding factor in how they decide to move forward and either make up for what they’ve done or continue to make bad decisions.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Judgment

Leo, there’s someone in your immediate circle that needs to open up to you. They need to find relief in sharing their struggles with others and finding common ground. When they come to you, open yourself up as well and share how you are struggling too. Put trust in them so they can put trust in you.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The Star

This person is feeling hopeless and they feel like their actions aren’t having the desired effect, if any at all. They need you to stand strong with them and show yourself as an immovable force in the face of adversity. They need to be given hope, so give them some – it’s the push that will move them forward.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Page of Swords reversed

A friend of yours is exploring new paths, ones full of uncertainty. This may worry you, but this is one of those times where you just need to be supportive. They are likely on just the right path for themselves even if it is a high risk journey.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Nine of Swords

Someone is letting fear rule their lives and it’s been weighing them down. They need a reminder that the anxiety they’re experiencing is not an accurate reflection of who they are. Remind them that their worst does not define them.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Five of Pentacles

Someone you know is feeling challenged because they only focus on the things they don’t have. They need to be reminded that they have the important things in abundance. Be present in their life and make an effort to be around them. Text them just because or set up something fun to do together.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19: Six of Swords

You have unfinished business with this person and their conflict is very likely with you. Whether or not this situation is fixable is up to you. Even if it’s not, you need to make your peace with that. The end of this era of friendship or a relationship might just be necessary or for the best.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Four of Pentacles

Someone you know is having money troubles. It’s hard to make all the moving parts of their situation work and they won’t accept your help. Don’t try to be slick about it, just let them figure it out on their own without creating situations that put a strain on them. Let them know that you believe they’re capable and competent.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): King of Cups

This person usually has a lot of emotional stability, but life really threw them a curveball and they’re at a loss. This is actually something you have experienced and have some perspective on. Wait for them to ask for advice or open up instead of trying to pry them open yourself.