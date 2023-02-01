Whether you’re a first year, a transfer student who just arrived or a senior looking for some extracurriculars before graduation, there are plenty of ways to get more involved here on the UCR Campus! Joining and participating in clubs and student organizations are not only a fantastic way to make new friends, but they can also look great on job and grad-school applications.

A great way to get involved is to check out Costo Hall! This is the on-campus home for many of UCR’s student resource centers and programs. The centers in Costo Hall are great places to meet like minded students, make friends and find even more ways to become an active member of your community.

I visited Nine different Student Programs. Every program is unique in its own way, but the one thing they all have in common is that they’re each doing their best for their communities- both on and off campus. Costo Hall doesn’t get nearly as much recognition and support as they deserve. Each center was incredibly friendly and welcoming and I was thrilled to learn about each of them.

The African Student Program is held in room 133 of Costo Hall. They’re open Mondays through Fridays from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. They just celebrated their 50th Year on campus last year. They have an awesome space with an incredibly beautiful and powerful mural in the main room. They work very closely with the Black Student Union as well as Black sororities and fraternities. They have comfortable spaces to just hang out, eat, play games and talk. They even have an in-house therapist that’s their weekly to offer support and counseling. ASP also offers plenty of events from Black Grad in the spring to fun, informative weekly talks like their series ‘Sister to Sister’, ‘Unity’ and ‘Barber Shop Talk’, and they also do educational workshops. They’ve got a lot of big events coming up in February in celebration of Black History month! If you want to follow The African Student Program for updates on their events, you can follow them on Instagram @aspucr.

The Asian Pacific Student Program can be found in room 244 of Costo Hall. They’re open Mondays through Fridays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. They have also beautifully decorated their space with a mural and lots of art. They offer an excellent, quiet, safe space to study or relax. APSP has peer mentor programs and Cultural Educational Programs and lectures that they offer to students. They’re preparing lots of events for May, which is Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, so be sure to keep a look out for them in spring. To follow APSP for events, check out their Instagram @apspucr.

You are also greeted by yet another incredible mural when entering the Chicano Student Center in room 145 of Costo Hall. They’re open from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. Mondays to Fridays. They offer a very comforting, welcoming, home-away-from-home style center and are very much event driven. The Chicano Student Program has a wide variety of events to offer for both undergraduate and graduate students. They also just celebrated their 50th year anniversary here on campus last year. They have the Cesar Chavez 5k Walk in spring, a Chicano and Latino Youth Conference, Semana De La Mujer (which focuses on Chicana and Latina empowerment and contributions) and are currently doing the Adelante Success Series, which right now is focusing on Grad School Preparations. Go check them out on Instagram @csp_ucr to keep up with all their latest events!

Hillel is the Jewish Student Program Center which can be found in room 241 inside Costo Hall. They’re closed on Tuesdays, but are open 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Monday toThursday and until 2 P.M. on Fridays. Hillel is an amazing center that offers a friendly sense of community for everyone. They offer ways to learn about and experience Jewish culture. They do Dinner events every Friday, and Bagel Wednesdays every week. If you’re curious to learn more about them, or want to keep up to date on any of their events, you can find them on Instagram @ucr_hillel or on Facebook at [email protected]

There really is a space for everyone in Costo Hall. The Student Programs that call the building their home are genuinely some of the friendliest, most welcoming, and most passionate people on Campus. If you’re looking to get more involved with the school or with your community, looking to make new friends, or even just looking for a good place to study, go check out Costo Hall and its many different Student Organizations. I guarantee you won’t regret it.