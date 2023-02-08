Aries (March 21 – April 19): Strength

The Strength card is a symbol of action or courage. A lack of courage is likely standing between you and a relationship. Perhaps on your part or on the part of someone else.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): The Star

You have some issues surrounding abandonment. You may feel friends and romantic partners regularly leave your life. Taurus, you are letting your fear impair your judgment and stop you from making clear decisions.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): The Empress

You keep your feelings under wraps, Gemini. You like to keep your motives clandestine and your aura of mystique is something you prize. You work hard to hide the parts of yourself you feel you should be ashamed of. Because of that, you feel like no one is really close to you, because how could they be?

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Page of Pentacles

A reversed Page of Pentacles is a sign of unfavorable news. Something has come to light that has diverted your attention for the time being. For now, this requires a large sum of your time and energy and you can’t give another person the focus and affection you feel they deserve.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): The Lovers

Right now, you’re facing trials. You have made a mess of things with someone you have strong feelings for and it will take time for you to regain their trust. There is little you can do but wait and be a reliable figure in their lives so your relationship can be rebuilt.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Six of Wands

The Six of Wands reversed can mean an enemy being let inside the gate. Someone is directly interfering with your love life for mysterious reasons. Look to an unexpected figure in your life, their motive will not be immediately apparent.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): The Hierophant

This card can symbolize captivity or servitude. It appears that you feel incapacitated by some aspect of your life or held hostage by it. Try to focus on what you feel is controlling your actions and cleave yourself of it.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Judgment

This is a time of deliberation in your life. You are profoundly considering the implications of being in a relationship right now. Trying to figure out if that is something your life facilitates or if that’s something you’re even interested in at all is an important one deserving of thoughtful consideration.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Ten of Swords

The Ten of Swords speaks of affliction and desolation. You are struggling with issues of your own and trying to find inner peace. You’re currently on what you feel should be a solo journey. It may be time to consider that you are wrong.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Eight of Swords

You or someone in your immediate circle is facing censure. Either you are facing the music or standing by someone as they do. You are receiving heavy criticism, leading to lots of conflict in your personal life.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Queen of Pentacles

Aquarius, you enjoy your freedom. You like that you are at liberty to live your life as you choose without the consultation of a partner. You feel more secure when you are in control perhaps because of a past romantic relationship or other pieces of your past. You’re not ready for a serious relationship yet.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Queen of Swords

The Queen of Swords speaks to a uniquely female pain and sadness. This can speak to the pressures placed more so upon women to fit a specific mold in comparison to the different standards a man is pressured to meet. The standards demanded of you or a woman you care about are impacting your outlook and diminishing your sense of hope.