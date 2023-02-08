Aries (March 21- April 19)

Being a dominant personality this sign needs someone who won’t get in their way. Compatible signs include Sagittarius, who are adventurous and outgoing, Geminis, and Libras.

Taurus (April 20- May 20)

Set in their ways, taurus are more compatible with signs who share their pace. Capricorn and Virgo share these same fundamental natures. Cancers are also compatible due to their caring personalities.

Gemini (May 21- June 20)

Wanting to have fun and see where life takes them, this sign needs a partner who is just as agile. Sagittarius and Aquarius understand this and share the same curiosity, while Libras see all that Geminis have to offer.

Cancer (June 20- July 22)

This sign is looking for a partner who shares their same loving values. Scorpio and Pisces are two emotional signs that share some of Cancer’s values. Virgos are the perfect partner since they love to cherish reliable partners such as Cancers.

Leo (July 23- August 22)

Being lighthearted Leos ultimately want someone who will be a best friend and a lover. Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Gemini value the same goals and excitement in life, making them good confidants for Leos.

Virgo (August 23- September 22)

This sign is looking for a partner who shares a thoughtful approach to life. Taurus and Scorpio are considered trusted partners. Capricorns also share the drive for hard work and aspirations.

Libra (September 23- October 22)

Libras are looking for a partner who will bring balance and direction to their life, pairing with a partner who is also a Libra is the most logical choice. Aries and Aquarius offer spice to the life of a Libra.

Scorpio (October 23- November 21)

Scorpios search for a significant other who looks deeper than the surface when it comes to understanding them. Cancer and Pisces, being both water signs, can match the emotions of Scorpios, while Virgos are up to the puzzle of understanding scorpios.

Sagittarius (November 22- December 21)

This sign is looking for someone who is able to be meaningful while also silly at the same time. Another Sagittarius or Gemini would definitely match the vibes of any Sagittarius. Aries can provide a guiding hand in life for any lost Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 22- January 19)

Needing someone who will understand them especially regarding their vulnerabilities. Capricorns and Virgos will be able to appreciate this sign and understand the need to be perfect. Scorpios, much like Capricorn, know what it’s like to be misunderstood.

Aquarius (January 20- February 18)

Looking for someone who can think just as deeply and clearly as them, this sign is best off with another Aquarius or Gemini, who share their energy. Libras also share some of the same values as Aquarius, making them compatible partners.

Pisces (February 19- March 20)

Being creative and comfortable in their own skin, this sign needs a partner who doesn’t see them as too out there. Scorpios and Cancers are perfect for this sign for their way of seeing the world. Capricorns also make great companions.