Going into a STEM major such as Computer Science can prove extremely challenging, especially given the competitive nature of the field and the strenuous workload. It’s not uncommon for students to run into countless obstacles that are overwhelming for them. With that said, here are some tips provided by fellow computer science students that ensure success in whatever CS field you wish to embark in.

Firstly, it’s critical that you come into each CS class or field with a humble attitude. Try not to assume that your peers are on the same level in terms of knowledge, skill, and experience and be open to making mistakes and learning from them. If you are modest and connect with those who are equally willing to grow and master certain fields, you can expect a healthy and cooperative learning experience. Additionally, don’t compare yourself with your peers as many of them have different opinions in CS and are in various paths in terms of knowing languages and understanding programs and concepts. There’s more profit in socializing and making friends in computer science since it promises a much needed network when you approach internships.

Knowledge in the field of computer science is extremely valuable so learn how to self-research. CS classes teach you theories but ultimately, it’s your responsibility to work out the details of what you learned and build upon that. Teach yourself how to use various tools, understand course concepts, and utilize the best practices in projects. Computer Science is a massive field with a plethora of applications so put those resources available to your advantage. On top of gaining knowledge, learning more about these fields of CS helps you discover what you like and what works best for you as opposed to going with the first field you get into. Reach out to your peers, professors, and TAs about what resources work best for them. Going to the official documentation sites, geeksforgeeks.org and YouTube serves as great places to start. Be patient and disciplined when learning code and don’t be afraid to comment or document notes while doing so because it serves as good reference points.

Furthermore, it’s highly recommended to be on top of course registration. Look ahead of time for any tech electives you find interesting and plan around those. Track what quarters the tech electives are available and ask your peers which classes had helped them and what the class contents or projects consist of. UCR provides a yearly catalog of the CS classes that are offered every quarter so be sure to consistently track them.

Lastly, reach out to professors, TAs, and your peers. Finding friends to collaborate with in classes makes lessons go by easier and helps minimize the workload. Working on personal projects and developing them from school assignments are very important but team projects are highly valued just as much, if not more, because it shows that you can work well with others. Also, go to office hours and reach out to your TA’s so that you are given considerable feedback and advice on anything that concerns internships and computer science. Reach out to your professors if you are interested in specific research topics that they have done as well as what job opportunities are available for you at the moment. All in all, be proactive in networking and applying to jobs and internships. Getting your foot in the door is the biggest first step in your CS career and building that network with your peers and instructors gives you valuable support to achieve that.