Looking to try something new? Well then you should definitely check out the Beignet Spot located in Downtown Riverside. A cute little place that makes their beignets fresh to order for every customer, with the added bonus of being able to see the beignet making process while you wait for your order.

You can go and order your classic beignets and add dipping sauces such as caramel, raspberry and chocolate — or if you want a little more flare, you should try their artisan beignets. Personally, I would highly recommend the peach cobbler beignets. Warm and fluffy with the added bonus of sweet peaches made this treat so worth it. Another sweet treat is their banana pudding shake, which was perfection in a cup without being overwhelming.

And if you don’t have much of a sweet tooth, you need to check out their savory menu. With items such as their jerk chicken sandwich or their morning hash that has all the makings of “hitting the spot.” The breakfast and lunch menu do not lack in flavor or toppings that’s for sure! The Beignet Spot is run by the Alec family and they have brought the Caribbean creole flavors to life in Riverside.No matter what, there will be something for you on the menu that will fulfill your cravings.