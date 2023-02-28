Longing for the taste of homemade dessert? Try making these rich brownie-like cookies to curb your craving.

Ingredients

1 cup granulated sugar

¼ cup canola or vegetable oil

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

Powdered sugar

Ingredient Swaps:

If you don’t have all purpose flour you can either mix equal parts white and wheat flour, or just use exclusively white.

If you don’t have chocolate, you can substitute it with 1 ½ tablespoons cocoa powder mixed with ½ tablespoons canola or vegetable oil.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Melt chocolate in the microwave and let fully cool. Add in sugar, oil and vanilla extract and thoroughly mix. Mix in eggs, one at a time. Mix in flour, baking powder and salt in a separate bowl. Mix dry and wet ingredients together. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours, but preferably overnight (This will prevent the dough from sticking to your hands).

After the dough is cool, drop by the teaspoonful onto a plate covered in powdered sugar. Roll around to coat. Shape into balls with your hands. Place onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Depending on how big you make the dough balls, this recipe will yield anywhere between 2 to 3 dozen cookies.

Make sure to place the dough balls far enough away from each other that they don’t melt into one giant cookie! Happy baking Highlanders!