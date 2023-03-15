Aries (March 21 – April 19): Eight of Wands

Right now is a very fast-paced time in your life, Aries. Everything seems to be coming at you all at once and piling up. You’re speeding towards a road which ends in happiness, but the speed at which you get there might not be something you’re ready for. Make sure the outcome you’re working towards is worth it.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Strength

The strength card speaks to power and magnanimity. You want to show generosity with every success you experience, but you must know that you may not be able to maintain that outlook for long. You do have to think about yourself and your needs because you are important too.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): The Sun

You are struggling to see the silver lining, Gemini. You can’t find the bright side to anything these days. Right now, your future is cloudy and distorted. The Sun card reverses thoughts that these struggles are permanent. This wave of darkness will pass.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Six of Wands

You’re about to be recognized very publicly for your success. This moment is one where you will be the star of the show and that is incredibly daunting. Take the time to breathe and establish your limits. You should be able to enjoy this time celebrating yourself.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Three of Wands

You need to look beyond your immediate surroundings for opportunities. The things that will give you the greatest opportunities for growth will not be the things you expect or see coming. A chance to be far away from everything you know will soon appear and this is going to be a make or break it choice.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The Star

Virgo, you are in a period of renewal. Starting over will mark this time in your life. Major shifts have taken place and you’re working to rebuild the path you knew and expected, but the only way to rebuild is to look towards the solutions that seem crazy and gravitate towards the people whose presence gives you light or fire.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Page of Swords

This is a time of new experiences, Libra. For a while you will be doused in unfamiliarity. Choose to be curious and not make snap judgements as people will come to you with ideas and feelings that you might instinctually write off.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Justice

Someone is about to pull you into a deception. They will lie about something important to you and there will be no way for recourse. You will be tempted to hold onto this betrayal, and while you should learn from this experience, you have to remember not to let it drag you down with it.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Page of Wands

Sagittarius, this will be a time of freedom for you. While there has been a lot weighing you down recently, the pressure is about to lighten. You will take advantage of this time and allow it to rejuvenate you, maybe find someone to enjoy it with you.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Seven of Wands

You face a very important competition and an adversary who you can’t connect with. You’re struggling to meet the standards this challenge sets because you’re counting on your own failure so much. Too much humility can be just as much of a problem as none at all.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Three of Swords

The Three of Swords predicts heartbreak. Prepare yourself for the possibility that a loved one will let you down. Don’t let this loss be a body blow, they haven’t earned seeing you crack.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Three of Cups+0

Pisces, now is a time to consider your friendships + the people who come around and support you. Realize that you owe them the same recognition they give you and that they won’t stick around waiting to be remembered and valued forever.