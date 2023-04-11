Looking for an easy dinner or Ramadan Iftar idea? Look no further! Pasta is truly a staple meal for any college student. Not only are pasta recipes super simple, but they are also customizable; you can add anything to pasta. If you love mushrooms as much as I do, you will surely enjoy this pasta.

Preparation + Cook Time: 30 minutes

Serving Size: 2-3

Ingredients: (all measurements are approximations and can be adjusted)

Half a box of Barilla protein spaghetti (or any pasta of your choice)

1 tbsp of olive oil

2 cloves of garlic

1 yellow onion or 1 shallot

6 brown mushrooms

1 cup of heavy cream

½ of a lemon

1 tsp of salt

1 tsp of pepper

1 tsp of paprika

1 tsp of Trader Joe’s mushroom seasoning

1 tsp of red pepper flakes

1 tsp of garlic powder

Directions:

Begin by boiling salted water in a large pot. Once boiling, add pasta to the water and follow the cooking instructions on the package (usually cooks between 7-10 minutes). Drain water from pasta and toss noodles with olive oil and salt.

While the pasta is cooking, dice mushrooms, onions and smash and dice the garlic.

In a pan, saute onions and garlic with olive oil until the onions are translucent. Add mushrooms and seasonings (salt, pepper, paprika, mushroom seasoning, red pepper flakes and garlic powder) to the garlic and onion mixture.

Once the mushrooms are cooked, add heavy cream and squeeze half a lemon into the mix. Cook on medium heat for 4-6 minutes, stirring periodically, or until heavy cream thickens and bubbles.

In a large pot, combine pasta and mushroom sauce. Toss until the sauce is fully incorporated into the pasta. Serve immediately and enjoy