Aries (March 21 – April 19): The Magician

This week is about manifestation for you, Aries. The Magician is on your side this week as you use your own inspired power to reach your goals. Right now, it’s about looking inward to the opportunities you can create for yourself instead of depending on offers.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Page of Wands

You’re feeling tied down right now, locked into something you’re unsure of. The things you’re interested in pursuing and the things you believe have potential are not currently accessible to you. As hard as it is to be disconnected from your free spirit, see this through and be patient for a clean escape.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): King of Wands

This is a time of preeminence for you, Gemini. You’re taking the lead now, and you need to remember your honor. Don’t let the power or the responsibility go to your head. Know that you can do the job and remain steadfast in your stance.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Ten of Swords

You’re about to face an important loss. It will be a painful ending and not one that can be glossed over. There aren’t any silver linings this time, and it’s going to hurt. Take the time you need, and don’t let anyone tell you how to feel about it. Trying to reshape your own feelings will only aggravate yourself and others.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Five of Swords

You’re entering the arena for a fight that you have to win at all costs. Defeat is not an option for you this time around. Make sure your real goal doesn’t get lost in the middle of this battle.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The World

You’ve completed something meaningful, Virgo. This could be incredibly rewarding or bittersweet. This could signal the end of a time-consuming and energy-draining project or the end of an important relationship.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Five of Pentacles

The Five of Pentacles speaks to financial loss and worry. The stress of finances and the needs of yourself and others are dominating. There’s an isolation to your struggle as you feel like others can’t relate to you. The trick this time is to let them try to understand, and these problems won’t only belong to you.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Six of Wands

You’re about to be recognized for an interesting accomplishment, one you didn’t expect to be noticed at all. Allow your self-confidence to be strengthened by this success. Prepare yourself because the loudest voices will be the most critical ones.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Five of Wands

There’s about to be a lot of tension between you and your friends. It’ll start with something small and spiral very quickly. Problems will devolve due to a lack of listening. Try to hear what your friends are saying and what they mean too.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Ten of Wands

You’re being unfairly overburdened by your peers. They’re pushing work onto you that isn’t your problem or your responsibility. You’re taken on the work without complaint, but it’s only going to push you toward burnout when other people should be picking up their own slack.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Strength

This week will demand courage from you as you are asked to speak out on what matters to you. Being stagnant and passive will not yield results. The conflict you’re currently engaged in won’t end in satisfaction unless you’re clear about your concerns.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Three of Wands

You’re in a time of transition and progress. Currently, there are opportunities on the horizon that are pulling you forward. The problem is that you’re so focused on a singular facet of the present, and you neglect the necessity of the future. Maybe even certain elements or people in your life right now.