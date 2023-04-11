With the historic amount of rainfall that hit California after a three-year period of drought, flowers are springing up all over the state. Take the opportunity to see this beautiful flora either on a day trip or locally around Riverside as this phenomenon only happens once every ten years!

My top recommendation is visiting Anza Borrego State Park. Approximately two hours away from UCR, it is known to showcase beautiful blooms every year, but especially this spring season. While you’re there you can also stargaze and see its iconic 130 metal statues. Other locations I would recommend are Joshua Tree National Park (approximately 1.5 hours from UCR), Los Angeles County’s Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve (approximately 2 hours from UCR), and Chino Hills State Park (approximately 1 hour from UCR). One more thing to keep in mind; Lake Elsinore’s Walker Canyon is closed for this season to ensure the area’s sensitive habitat. Make sure you don’t drive the 45 minutes from UCR to go see the flowers and be disappointed when you get turned around upon arrival.

If you don’t have the ability to travel far to see the flowers, there are some you can spot right on campus. If you visit the Big Springs Parking Structure 2 on the edge of campus, you can spot poppies on the hill facing the Glen Mor Apartments! You can even see the superbloom by peeking out of your classroom window and looking for the “C” Mountain; there are bright orange poppies sprinkled across the side of the peak.

Common flowers you will see are the yellow brittlebush and sand verbenas, orange California poppies (our state flower!) and purple lupines. The superbloom started mid-February and will last until mid-May, so you have approximately two months left to hop on this opportunity. While you’re viewing the super bloom, make sure to keep to paths and not step on anything growing out of the ground. Also, be cognizant to stay off of “social trails,” aka non-legitimate paths made by irresponsible guests. And obviously, don’t pick any of the flowers.