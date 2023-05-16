Inland Empire native Nolberto Rezola is an artist capable of creating pieces built on grandiose elements. Born and raised in San Bernardino, Rezola was always fascinated by the actions of art.

In classes, he would sketch out radical figures in the margins of his notes. Despite his doodle distractions, he was a scholar first. Mathematics intrigued the mind of Rezola as he dreamed of becoming an established math professor. His fascination with numbers and arithmetic began in the 6th grade, and numbers quickly made a connection with Rezola. His valued mathematical skills launched him into the pursuit of knowledge, and after graduating High School in three years he continued his mathematical endeavors, eventually obtaining entrance into the math Master’s degree program at Cal State San Bernardino.

Rezola spent seven years treading through the countless theorems, proofs, and possibilities in mathematics. His crawl through the trenches of math evaporated all of his energy Rezola was burned out on math ideologies. Towards the end of his final quarter in the program, his mind hungered for new pieces of knowledge. Fortunately, Rezola’s mind found a meal within philosophical teachings.

Countless people see philosophy as a guiding tool that could help us piece together the purpose of existence. Rezola was immediately attracted to the exuberant ideas provided by philosophy. His discovery came at a perfect time because he was contemplating his mathematical aspirations. Deep down in his heart Rezola knew a career in math wouldn’t make him happy.

Rezola had existential angst because he believed there was something more to existence. He found solace in the teachings of Jean-Paul Sartre. Theories of existential philosophy argue that the person constructs their purpose with their decisions. These philosophical ideals started a fire in Rezola’s psyche, causing him to question what it means to simply “be.” His quest for answers led him to a religious institute at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago. The Chicago-based institute held breathtaking paintings depicting the natural beauty of God. The paintings contained within the Museum led Rezola to experience something akin to a revelation, leading him to discover what he finds as the graciousness of God. Creating something just as powerful became his main priority.

Rezola produces an infinite number of sketches daily. His drawings range from depictions of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to crucial body organs like the heart. These images allow audiences to take a peek into the artistic mind of Rezola. One of his favorite pieces is titled “If U Try 2 Find Meaning U Won’t,” which plays on the search for meaning in artistic creations. The sketch holds what may seem to be a bouquet of decadent roses at the center as a modified triangle with X’s eyes looming over the arrangement of flowers. Green, red, yellow, brown, and white are scattered throughout the painting, helping it immediately catch the viewer’s look. The piece represents the purity of art. Rezola created the image to create something magnificent on a canvas. His main mantra is “create, be, become.”

Crafting art is a highly personal experience. Artists cannot help but put a piece of themselves into everything they create. One of Rezola’s favorites is titled “Three White Roses, Rosemary, and a Pomegranate,” which depicts a divine moment in time centered around these three items. The piece is exceptionally personal for Rezola, who made it while living as a vagabond in Los Angeles. His vagabond time lasted over a year, forcing him to rough it out and sleep on bus stop benches. This experience allowed him to find serenity in a turbulent time. Rezola was thrust into challenging situations that left him starving.

Despite hardship, Rezola mustered up the courage to survive his dire situation. Rezola walked from Los Angeles to San Bernardino to seek asylum at his uncle Isidro Dominguez’s house. The walk took seven days, with each day increasing in adversity. The week-long journey tested Rezola’s endurance, granting him more faith in himself and his religious beliefs. Dominguez served as his savior, providing the boost Rezola needed to get back on his feet. Rezola made a name for himself and his art thanks to his uncle’s help.

Today, Rezola is on the hunt for his purpose for his temporary time on Earth. Art answered his existential call for help. Rezola always saw art as a way to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. He constantly strives to create a masterpiece that evokes strong emotions akin to religious artworks. Rezola’s only getting better by the minute, with every single piece holding a large magnitude of purpose.

Email Rezola for commissions at thewetpaper@gmail.com.