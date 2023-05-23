Aries (March 21 – April 19): Chariot

You have control issues, Aries. You’re trying to control things that literally cannot be controlled. This need to make things happen exactly as you envision them hinders others and prevents any positive outcome.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Five of Swords

Right now, the problems you’re facing are glaring you in the face. There’s a lot of conflict and loss surrounding you. Unfortunately, none of this is because of you, and so there’s nothing you can do to fix it. The lack of impact you can have is the most frustrating thing you face.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Knight of Swords

You’re very ambitious, to the point of selfishness. Gemini, you’ve got it in your head that succeeding alone is the only thing that matters. While you do have the qualities to succeed, the costs of stepping on other people to do so will populate down the line.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Nine of Wands

You’re afraid, Cancer. Fear drives every decision you make in your professional, academic, and personal atmospheres. You need to find something worth having the courage to do, or you’ll be stuck in a cyclical pattern of nothingness.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Five of Wands

You’re noticing your differences. You feel that you’re too different from the people around you to achieve success or acceptance. Find the people who know that strength is often derived from diversity and adversity.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Four of Cups

You refuse to reevaluate and adjust. Your inability to adapt will mean that every project or endeavor you have is over before it even starts. People need you to change and learn and grow, or you will be spending a lot of time alone in the future.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Eight of Cups

You’ve adopted a pessimistic outlook, Libra. By choosing to see things in the worst possible light, you can’t even see how close you are to your goal. Your past failures have made you hesitant to trust that you know what you are doing, and you need to let go of the disappointment.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Four of Wands

You are very relaxed, and you’re leaning into a sedentary lifestyle in every corner of your life. You’re unaware of the things that are passing you by, things that used to be incredibly important to you. Wake up and open your eyes before the one opportunity you can’t afford to lose disappears.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Wheel of Fortune

Sagittarius, you’re used to things going your way. While you face struggles, things tend to work out in a way that doesn’t cost you too much. Right now, you are unable to handle these kinds of struggles because you haven’t learned how to.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): The Star

You don’t have any faith in yourself and others. You need to believe that what you’re working towards is possible and stop allowing the belief that you will fail to permeate the hope of others.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Hermit

Being alone with your thoughts isn’t your strength, Aries. You don’t like yourself enough to be alone with yourself.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Fool

You take on a very innocent outlook. You try to see the best in people, Pisces, and that’s not always bad. However, currently, your naivete is costing you progress. Keep your eyes open and be aware of what’s happening around you and between the people around you.