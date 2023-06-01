The sixth Senate meeting was called to order at 7:29 P.M. All were present with the exception of CHASS Senator Bui, CHASS Senator Hari, CNAS Senator Cheng, and BCOE Senator Au.

With a motion to move SB-S23-006 to the top of LRC, the agenda was approved 14-0-0. After senate meeting minutes four and five were approved, the meeting quickly moved to open the public forum where concerns about the way the CNAS town hall was handled were raised by UCR CNAS student Nayana. During the town hall meeting, CNAS Dean Kathryn E. Uhrich was reported to be dismissive of student concerns about how accessible advisors are for CNAS students. According to both Nayana and CNAS Senator Shah, Dean Uhrich dismissed most questions about advising, and told the senators to “figure it out.” According to Shah, the Dean seems to be aware of the problem, refused to take action, and stated that she did not know how to handle the issues with advising. The Senator had reached out but did not hear a response from the CNAS Dean.

PPT Richardson opened the floor to involve the Assistant Dean of Students and Director, Brenden O’Brien, to address concerns about senior CNAS students who aren’t able to graduate within four years because they don’t have the classes they need to satisfy class requirements. O’Brien had met with the Dean prior to the senate meeting. He suggested that organizing resolutions would be helpful to presenting these issues to the dean or other forms of communication that would show that this issue is important for student success. Both Senators and students noted that there was not enough funding prioritized for advising.

ECAB meeting minutes were approved with a friendly amendment 13-0-0.

During Ex-Officio Reports Chief Justice Arias mentioned that the application for VPDEI position was open and that the interviews would be held through Zoom. The Chief Justice then reported that on Friday May 5th, a sealed document meant to be seen exclusively by the judicial branch was sent to another ASUCR official. On May 7th, an emergency meeting within the Judicial branch was called and the meeting was called to order on May 8th. After speaking with individual members of the branch, no one came forward. A few minutes later, Associate Justice Galilea Rios came forward to sending a photo of the document to another ASUCR official. She was dismissed from the meeting early, and later dismissed from ASUCR Judicial Council for violating the confidentiality agreement (NDA). While the Judicial branch does not have the power to remove someone from their position, Rios will not be allowed to be involved in any closed session meetings and has been removed from the drive. She is still welcome to open session meetings that are also open to the public. Official removal from office would require an impeachment with Senate approval. In order to further the discussion on censure, the senate decided to later invite pro staff to the meeting.

During GCAP three grants were passed. Green Grant #39 Terracycle which involved the partnership of the OFFice of Sustainability and Terracycle, a company that recycle specific items and aims to reduce waste created when students move out of residential buildings. In Green Grant #41 Expected Paint N’ Pot Plan – Sheet1-3 – Aliyah Kargbo.pdf Sigma Gamma Rho requested a Paint N’ Pot event for mental health, cultivating positivity and bonding with each other. The event will aim to use sustainable and reusable materials. In Green Grant #43 FILE_3668 – Brian Hornor.pdf. R’Garden requested for a new Hoop House which is a cheaper alternative of a greenhouse.

SB-S23-006 Chapter 24: Eligibility Standards Amendments called to lower the gpa requirement from 2.5 to 2.0 and make the gpa requirement a quarterly basis rather than cumulative. in order to expand eligibility for students impacted by various circumstances. Geneveieve Ortiz recounted her experience becoming more informed about herself through her diagnosis, how her dismissal from and readmission to UCR left her disqualified from ASUCR until her GPA from community college was transferred. Ortiz argued that there are many reasons why a student’s gpa is lower than 2.5 and that this bill would make ASUCR positions more accessible. O’Brien provided feedback, emphasizing that once a student graduated, as alumni, they are not considered an active member of the student body. O’Brien pointed to other UC policies, where their cumulative gpa standard is 2.0. He did not agree with changing the gpa requirement from cumulative to quarterly. According to O’Brien, the cumulative gpa reflects the eligibility for a degree which reflects their eligibility to be a part of the university. He encouraged the senate to work with the Executive Director moving forward and maintaining an open channel of communication. The amendment was tabled 12-0-1.

SR-W23-005 Campus Safety Escort Service Resolution outlined ASUCR’s support for the reactivation of the Campus Safety Escort Service. Personnel Director Ahluwalia discussed ASUCR’s partnership with the Women’s Resource Center to bring back the Campus Safety Escort Service. The service will be activated for the quarter and the continued material support for the service will be discussed the following years. With an addition of a friendly amendment the bill was approved 13-0-0.

SB-S23-004 Chapter 2: Research Exposition Enactment was presented by Senator Choy. The research exposition would connect students to research opportunities that are both pai and open in the summer. The Research exposition replaced the CNAS town hall because it would not only connect students with administration but additionally connect students to career opportunities. The Research Exposition attracted 200 students and the CNAS Dean supported the research focused event. Senators suggested making a friendly amendment to elaborate on what and who the exposition and winter townhall could fulfill per the Senator bylaws. After a short recess the meeting resumed at 9:19 P.M. Senators clarified that the research exposition was an option for the next Senate. After adopting the friendly amendment, the bill was approved 13-0-0.

The meeting was adjourned at 9:54 P.M.