“Thriller” by Michael Jackson

Hansel Chu (Sports Editor): Classic Halloween song. Whenever Halloween rolls around, “Thriller” is the first song that comes to mind.

“Insidious”

Mata Elangovan (News Editor): I like scary movie 🙂

“Rainbow Bridge 3” – Sematary

Alexander Lopez (Video Editor): It’s raw, unapologetic and unhinged and is perfect for the Halloween season. Its Chief Keef hip-hop influences and black metal samples create a soundscape that takes you on a Hellride to the Haunted Mound!

The “Halloweentown” movies

Ysabel Nakasone (Opinions Editor): These movies were my childhood. I loved watching them and they’re still my go-to Halloween watch. I’ve never been a fan of the horror genre, but these movies are both a little spooky and a cute Fall watch.

“Scissorhands (The Last Snow)” by Motionless In White

Evelyn Homan (Copy Editor): Edward Scissorhands is one of my favorite movies of all time, and Motionless In White is one of my favorite bands. This song combines those two favorites and is absolutely a highlight of MIW’s more metalcore era while also paying homage to this cult classic film.

“Final Destination” Film Franchise

Maribel Gamez-Reyes (Assistant Features Editor): If you enjoy suspenseful and thrilling horror films with a supernatural twist, the “Final Destination” franchise is worth watching. Embark on the thrill ride this five-film franchise has to offer, with supernatural premonitions and survivors of death. Can one evade fate and cheat death? Find out if you dare…

“The Addams Family” (1991)

Brenda Jovel (Editor-in-Chief): “The Addams Family” is just a feel-good movie with dark comedy and some sentimental moments. It’s a must-watch for every Halloween night.

“Outlast”

Ashley Zulueta (Ad-Representative): This game will keep you on your toes with suspense, sound effects and jumpscares. I recommend playing it to get into the Halloween Spooky Spirit!

“Coraline” (The Movie and Book)

Senna Omar (Managing Editor): “Coraline” is such an intricate piece of media. I feel like every single detail of the story is intentional, adding to the creepiness.

“Coco”

Kianoosh Nooshi (Assistant Sports Editor): “Coco” is wholesome and I love the music and message.

“Julie and the Phantoms”

Natalie Dahl (Features Editor): This show follows a young girl rediscovering her love for music with the help of three ghosts. As a self-proclaimed scaredy-cat, I love watching it during the Halloween season because it lets me participate in the spooky season without scaring me.

“Over the Garden Wall”

Aedan Ferrara (Production Manager): It’s a delightful mix of nostalgia, fun and spookiness. Watching it feels like sipping apple cider by the fire, wrapped up in a blanket while the rain pours outside.