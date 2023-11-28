Aries (March 21 – April 19): Seven of Wands Reversed

You are giving up and giving in. You’ve been caught off guard by new changes and your response is to give up. This time, the challenges are too great and are not within your capabilities. As sad as it is, you have to surrender.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Justice

You’ve been waiting for a decision. There is someone who holds your future in their hands. Their choice will be a fair one that you have no choice but to accept. There is no fighting the outcome of this ruling.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Eight of Wands

Everything is moving so quickly, and you can’t keep up. Things have changed, and you can’t continue to deny that they have. You simply have to hold on and wait it out until you can start over. You’re good at this, and you can survive this, even if it hurts.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Nine of Cups

The Nine of Cups speaks to a dream come true. This week is going to be marked by something you’ve wanted for a long time. This isn’t something you think of on a whim, this is the culmination of a long-term desire and effort you little mastermind.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Two of Pentacles

You’re stretched too thin, Leo. Everything and everyone in your life wants something from you and is pressuring you to give it. You will be put in the impossible position of choosing between people who mean the world to you.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Four of Cups Reversed

You’re going to take a step back, Virgo. You feel cloistered and you need a moment away from it all. You need to know that even though you need this time, don’t let it go on too long or it will be seen as pushing away the people who matter to you. They will see this as a rejection and take it personally.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Ace of Cups

You’re jumping into a new relationship, Libra. Be aware that this might be a rash decision. You’re making decisions based on passion and a desire to not be lonely. This is not necessarily a mistake, but you’re doing it for all the wrong reasons.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): King of Swords

New information is coming to light, and you are exploring the importance of the truth. You need to decide if the truth is worth more than someone’s feelings. Everyone will decide that the burden falls on you to choose and figure out how to settle the conflict.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Eight of Swords

You see yourself as the victim and as someone who has been hurt. This is all of your own making and you are truly in denial. Think back through what has happened lately, carefully. You’ll find that the root cause was you all along.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Chariot

You are in control, Capricorn. For this momentary period, you have the upper hand and influence the natural course of events. You cannot give in to distractions and have to remain clear-headed as those around you will attempt to shove you off the right path.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Wheel of Fortune Reversed

This is simply going to be a week of bad luck for you. There’s nothing to be done about it as a myriad of unfortunate events will befall you. Luckily, the effects won’t be disastrous and won’t damage your life beyond this week.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Queen of Cups Reversed

Right now, you’re feeling very dependent on others. You feel that you cannot function with them as you struggle through some pretty bleak life events. While you do need to lean on others, you are losing yourself in the person you think they want you to be.