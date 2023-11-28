In Southern California, under near-constant solar radiation, there is a large city named Riverside. With no promises of rain and the dependence on a surplus of sunscreen, experiencing the likes of a “Twilight” winter defined by foggy days filtered in blue-green hues and engulfing misty rains is not very realistic. Despite Riverside’s blistering nature, it’s not impossible to emulate the gloomy angst of “Twilight’s” aesthetic following these few lifestyle tips.

Fall unconditionally and irrevocably in love with someone.

Crushes are cute, fun, and innocent, but being in love is a real killer! Falling in love can happen at first glance, develop over time, or happen after being saved from a near car accident by a mysterious type. You really can’t pick and choose how or when it happens. But you can definitely pick and choose who. This is a sign to gravitate toward that almost bizarre personality in your class, giving off a bloodthirsty aura. It goes without saying that these mystifying (pun intended) people leave little to no room for personal transparency but are definitely alluring in nature to keep you wanting to know more. However, is it really in true “Twilight” fashion to only fall for one guy? Of course not. Whether you’re team library crush or team lab partner, it’s always more fun to have an additional party to daydream about.

When you can live forever, live for your teenage angst.

Being an adult is overrated; fly your way into the winter season this year by channeling your inner teenage blues, Bella Swan style. Immersing yourself into this awkward persona requires both a downgrade on your looks and personality. This sounds crazy, but conquering “Twilight” core does not promise to make you into the best version of yourself. If you’re outgoing, loud, and expressive, it’s time to change that. In true “Twilight” fashion, embrace your alone time and become an introverted loner for a season. Adopt the lone wolf character and run from the crowds! Apart from personality, style is essential. Don’t bring too much attention to yourself by wearing bright shades. Muted colors like grays, blacks, blues and greens are imperative to channeling the overcast aesthetic of Forks, Washington, that Riverside never has. Most importantly, remember your Converse, preferably worn under your formal dress.

Say it. Out loud. Say it. You want to have a beach day in January.

Engulfed by tree-flourishing mountains, surrounded by the abundance of replenishing clouds and bordered by a spirited ocean, Forks, Washington is the place to be! Except this is Riverside, and I’m here to help make do with what it offers to best live out our “Twilight” fantasies. Considering Riverside County is just a short distance from the best Southern California beaches, take advantage of the distance and welcome yourself to a beach day like the Forks locals. The amount of public parks in Riverside makes it the perfect opportunity to have a ball game with your closest friends, preferably in the thundering rain. Lastly, treat yourself to an excellent breakfast or brunch burger with a side of steamy fries to enjoy a classic Bella Swan meal.

Have the skin of a killer.

Why look 104 years old when you can look 17 forever? The winter season is notorious for sabotaging just about anyone’s skin, so make sure to keep it moisturized and happy. Rather than falling vulnerable to the dry and cold air, avoid the curse of unhealthy skin and maintain a complexion that will glitter under Riverside’s harsh rays. Don’t bat an eye, and do take care of your skin!

Be a Bella.

Sure, build up an introverted personality, be awkward, and go to the beach, but most importantly, remember to bite your lip. Are you confused? Bite your lip. Are you in love? Bite your lip. Are you in the presence of Robert Pattinson? Bite your lip.