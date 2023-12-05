In the heart of small town Iowa, where the cornfields stretch to the horizon, emerges an artist whose melodies resonate far beyond the boundaries of the Midwest. Naethan Apollo takes the stage, weaving together the rhythmic cadence of hip-hop with the fantastical tales inspired by roleplaying games like Dungeons & Dragons (D&D). His recent concept album, “Tales from Cazilor,” serves as a musical odyssey that beckons listeners into a realm where melodies tell stories and scenes come alive. In this introductory interview, Apollo invites us to explore his artistic journey — a fusion of digital influence, social media dynamics and a profound passion for narrative through music.

What are you most proud of artistically?

When asked about his proudest artistic achievements, Apollo points to “Tales From Cazilor” as a comprehensive source of pride and singles out three favorite songs — “Lemon Lime Lips,” “You’re Not Welcome” and “Night Watch.” Notably, “You’re Not Welcome” crafts a distinctive narrative within the fantasy world of Cazilor that Apollo has meticulously woven. Another gem, “Lemon Lime Lips,” shines brightly as a personal favorite, resonating not only as a standout track but also as a piece from Apollo’s debut album, “Hello World.” These cherished songs reflect his artistic evolution, each holding a unique significance in the mosaic of his creative journey.

Would you say that social media played a big role in your success as an artist?

When probing into the dynamics of Apollo’s rise in the music scene, the influence of social media takes center stage. His response is direct: “My popularity is entirely due to social media.” Apollo delves into the reality of coming from a small town in Iowa, highlighting the challenge of lacking connections, especially in a genre like hip-hop. It’s a candid acknowledgment that lays bare the pivotal role the internet played in birthing Apollo and a testament to the transformative power of the digital landscape in shaping and propelling artists beyond geographical constraints.

Did you have any musical role models?

Inspired by artists with a wide range of musicality, Apollo found his early muse in the likes of Tyler the Creator; “I [don’t know] about role models, but I always loved artists like Tyler The Creator. Artists with such a wide range of musicality always inspire me,” he reflects. His musical journey took root in the rhythmic beats echoing throughout the gym during his teenage years, where the fast-paced lyrics of Eminem and Tech N9ne served as the soundtrack to his early artistic aspirations. “It started with rap . . . stuff like Eminem and Tech N9ne. Really fast and lyrical rap . . . Eventually I said, I could probably write my own . . . then over the years I found my own style and sound.” This initial exposure ignited a creative spark, leading Apollo to explore his lyrical prowess and carve a unique musical path.

Were you helped out at all near the start of your career? Or would you consider yourself self-made?

When asked about his journey in the music scene, Apollo keeps it real about the early days. “I did a lot of it on my own, but my friends and family were always there for me,” he shares. It’s a simple truth that speaks volumes. Apollo’s self-made spirit shines, but he doesn’t downplay the importance of those around him. They celebrated his releases and showed up to his early shows — sometimes with just friends and family in the audience. It’s a reminder that even in a solo pursuit, having a team cheering you on makes all the difference.

What has been the impact of music on your life? When you’re not making music what do you do?

Apollo offers a glimpse into his mind outside the studio: “[Dungeons and Dragons] is all I think about outside of music.” With the album “Tales From Cazilor,” he reveals a heartfelt desire to intertwine his passion for music with fantasy storytelling. The creation of the album isn’t just about songs; it’s about crafting an entire world and narrative. In Apollo’s words, “I really think that ‘Tales From Cazilor’ will be something truly incredible when it’s all said and done.” This insight opens a portal into the depth of Apollo’s artistic vision.

But music isn’t just a creative outlet for Apollo insofar as it’s his livelihood and a source of meaningful connections. He shares, “Music is basically my whole life. It pays my bills and has introduced me to incredible people I consider good friends.” In detailing his approach to songwriting, Apollo also emphasizes a commitment to positivity. Whether it’s a breakup anthem or a track tackling bullies, he aims to leave listeners with a sense of empowerment that comes from a genuine desire for his music to be a source of comfort and joy. In essence, Apollo’s musical journey is not just about crafting tunes; it’s about creating an emotional experience that resonates with the listener’s soul.

As we express our appreciation for the melodies and narratives shared by Naethan Apollo, we look forward to the continued crescendo of his musical odyssey.