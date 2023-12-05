Shooting your shot in college is hard. Here are some tips that can help improve your odds at a date!

If you know you’ll be seeing your crush at school on a particular day, try putting in a little more effort into your looks. Whether it be a nice haircut or hairstyle or perhaps a cologne or perfume that you’ve received tons of compliments on. Either way, if you feel good you’ll look good; the extra confidence can help you appear more attractive and raise the chances of your crush noticing you! This is where the next tip comes in, if you have a crush on someone in your class: sit next to them. This proximity will allow them to notice you and maybe you’ll even make eye contact with each other.

Now, you are able to take it to step two: finding out their name and major. As cheesy as it sounds, starting a simple conversation with them to get to know each other can help build their interest in you! Once you’ve overcome the awkward small talk, you can move on to helping each other with classwork or asking questions about their personal life.

Now you’re locked and loaded. Ask for their phone number or Instagram to be able to stay in touch (with the excuse of being able to fill each other in if one of you misses class). Now you have an excuse to text them or DM them. This opportunity can lead you to arrange a study date to do homework. But make sure you do not come off too friendly without showing any interest or flirting because that can immediately lead them to see you as just a friend. Make sure to compliment them when they look nice and hold eye contact a little longer than you usually would.

The last thing I can recommend is to be forward and ask them out on a date. If they agree, awesome! If they don’t, you know now they aren’t interested and can move on to another classroom crush to keep you entertained during lectures.