Aries (March 21 – April 19): Empress

This week is time to get in touch with more creative energy. You need balance more than ever as you feel completely out of whack. There’s so much pressure and even though you expected it, it’s pulling you down. You’re going to find a new hobby that will help you get back in touch.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Hanged Man

Something in your life is about to come to an unexpected end. It will mean a short lull in your life. You’re going to try and push through, but it’s only going to make things worse and throw everything completely off the rails. You are only making this worse for everyone involved.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Two of Pentacles

You’ve got a lot of priorities, Gemini. There’s a lot going on around you and you’ve made a ton of commitments. You’ve given yourself over to a lot of demands and you’re not sure how to make it work. It is something you have to figure out on your own. You’re on your own kid, you always have been.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Seven of Cups

You are making choices based on wishful thinking. You need to be thinking and making decisions based on reality instead of trying to convince yourself that the illusions you’re seeing are real. In this case, being delusional isn’t going to work out for you.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Page of Pentacles

You are making things happen right now, Leo. You’ve just been presented with a new idea that will further your career. It’s a lot to take on and you’re hesitating. This is an important opportunity and you are letting it slip away right in front of you when it’s entirely within your capabilities.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Eight of Wands

Things are changing fast, Virgo. It is for the better. Fate is pushing you forward at high speed and you feel completely out of control. There’s no way around it and you need to accept it. Trying to go against fate is going to hurt you eventually, one way or the other.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Two of Swords

You’re avoiding an important decision. Until you do, you’re at an impasse. You have been stopped and there is no shortcut. The longer you try to take the easy way out, the longer the people you care about are forced to play a waiting game and risk what matters to them. You’re trying to protect them, but they have people they need to protect too.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Knight of Pentacles

You’re being careful this week, Scorpio. Be cautious and don’t give in to the reactivity. What you’re doing now might be repetitive, but it is the right answer. Good things come to those who wait.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Page of Wands Reversed

You’re feeling limited, Sagittarius. It’s literally all in your head and no one else understands why you’re creating your own roadblocks. You are the one saying “no” and “it’s impossible.” No one is standing in your way, you’re just looking for someone to blame.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Seven of Pentacles

You are thinking long-term, Capricorn. Careful planning will get you everywhere, even though it requires perseverance. Long-term plans mean no short-term gains. It requires sacrifice, and it’s unclear if you are up for that challenge.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Eight of Cups

You’re going to be disappointed by someone or something this week. You’re going to try and distance yourself from your normal life as a coping mechanism. You’re feeling abandoned and have decided that the answer is to make other people feel that way too. Because that usually works.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Queen of Cups Reversed

You are really loving yourself this week, Pisces. This new self-confidence is going to be a game-changer for you. However, you have surrounded yourself with people who took advantage of you, and they aren’t going to like that they won’t be able to anymore.