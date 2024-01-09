There are plenty of new movies coming out in 2024 to look forward to. Ranging from sci-fi to musicals, 2024 is filled with films that will make audiences eager to watch in the cinema. While 2023 had a variety of great movies, 2024 has promises of films that will gather plenty of talk.

“Mean Girls” (Jan. 12)

Adaptation after adaptation, “Mean Girls” has a lot preceding it. The upcoming musical teen comedy film first started with the cult classic 2004 film, which later was adapted into a Broadway musical. In all adaptations written by Tina Fey, the story follows the female high school cliques and the effects of bullying, gossip and crossing the “Queen Bee.” The film has an ensemble cast composed of Angourie Rice, Renée Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, Christopher Briney and Tina Fey.

“Madame Web” (Feb. 14)

Amidst the plentiful amount of Spider-Man films released in the past few years, another one weaves into the wide Spiderverse. “Madame Web” follows the titular character, Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a paramedic in Manhattan with clairvoyant abilities forced to confront her past. She is trying to survive being hunted by a mysterious adversary that resembles Spider-Man while connected to three young women (Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor and Isabella Merced), who seem to have powerful futures.

“Dune: Part Two” (March 1)

After the wide success of “Dune,” (2021) the upcoming sci-fi film continues the journey of Paul Atreides and Chani played by Timotée Chalamet and Zendaya respectively. The two venture out with the Fremen to save the universe and seek revenge on the people who destroyed Paul’s family. The movie has been highly anticipated following the release of the six-time Academy Award-winning film “Dune” and its star-studded cast.

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” (April 12)

With the giant lizard and buff gorilla normally pitted against each other, the two team up against a mysterious threat with plans to destroy the planet. In the first film, “Godzilla vs. Kong,” where the two monsters battled each other, critics gave positive reviews as they finally saw the two legendary monsters come head-to-head. The sequel will not only continue their story but also showcase the two iconic monsters’ origin stories and what ties them to humankind.

“Challengers” (April 26)

When the trailer for “Challengers” was released last year, audiences were eager for the romantic sports drama film’s release. The movie stars Zendaya as the wife and coach of a Grand Slam tennis champion (Mike Faist) who signs him up for a Challenger event, in which he will face off against her former lover (Josh O’Connor). The drama and tension in the trailer hold promise that the film will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

“Inside Out 2” (June 14)

In the animated coming-of-age sequel to “Inside Out,” (2015) the film returns to the teenage mind of Riley as new emotions are introduced. Alongside the original emotions of Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale) and Disgust (Liza Lapira) comes Anxiety (Maya Hawke), with more following beside her.

“A Quiet Place: Day One” (June 28)

The film franchise’s release of two horror films, “A Quiet Place” (2018) and “A Quiet Place Part II” (2020) has amassed plenty of success. Expanding on the universe comes the third installment, “A Quiet Place: Day One,” which will reveal the origins of the apocalyptic world of blind extraterrestrial beings with an enhanced sense of hearing.

“Deadpool 3” (July 26)

Unofficially titled “Deadpool 3,” the upcoming Marvel Studios superhero film has been highly anticipated by fans of the cinematic universe. With the success that came from “Deadpool” (2016) and “Deadpool 2” (2018), fans had positive reviews of the R-rating films, which was a first for Marvel. While the official plot has not been revealed yet, the announcement of Hugh Jackman reprising his role of Wolverine along with various actors reprising their roles has got fans pumped.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” (Oct. 4)

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is a sequel to the 2019 film, “Joker” with Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the titular character and villain, the Joker. Along with the first film, the sequel is set to continue telling the beginnings of the Joker along with his romantic relationship with Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga). Although not much has been revealed about the musical thriller, audiences are eager to learn more about the iconic supervillain clown.

“Wicked: Part 1” (Nov. 27)

There have been many adaptations and inspired works of the 1900 novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum, such as the notable 1939 film adaptation and stage musical “Wicked.” With the musical still going strong in its success, Universal Pictures announced a two-part adaptation of it. The story follows two witches, the green-skinned Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Ervio) and the popular Galinda Upland (Ariana Grande) as they navigate their unlikely friendship in the Land of Oz and journey to their fated roles of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good respectively.