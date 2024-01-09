Fresh out of the printing press and sequel to “Divine Rivals,” Rebecca Ross’ new novel “Ruthless Vows” introduces themes of fantasy and betrayal to her readers. It mixes magic, love and war, creating plot twists and combining betrayal and conspiration to save the world. Ending her “Letters of Enchantment” series with this book, Rebecca Ross ties her story together beautifully, building on the cliffhanger left at the end of the previous novel.

The romantic fantasy series tells of an impossible love story between journalists, Roman C. Kitt and Iris Winnow. Taking place during a war of immortal and enchanting gods, the story discreetly intertwines magic in certain areas of the fictional world. The enemies-to-lovers trope between Kitt and Winnow evolves amazingly, captivating passionate readers. Ross switches between the two different points of view throughout the book, providing a glimpse into each character’s experiences during the war and the story they embark on. Her second novel tells the story of these two characters after one has lost their memory, desperately trying to remember their past while captive in the wrong god’s hands.

The first book, “Divine Rivals,” established the world and storyline of the “Letters of Enchantment” series, but readers were much more touched and interested by the second book because while the first one concentrated on the war front and journalism, it was only the beginning of a blossoming love story. The second captivated their attention further because it set an impossible obstacle between the two lovers, who were now known from the first novel, which pushed interest and curiosity to know the ending. “Ruthless Rivals” has a more complex plot, creating unexpectedness on every page. In the first novel, Iris battles the loss of her mother and her brother’s disappearance in the war while in the second, she has come to terms with these facts but now desperately tries to keep her spirits up after the disappearance of Roman.

Upon reading this story, it was interesting to see how both characters would find their way back to each other in the middle of a harsh war when they are living two very different and almost opposite lives. The intriguing and original aspect that the author brings in her first book is anonymity. The journalists communicate but only one knows who they are writing to, with the other writing blindly to a stranger. Using the magic of connected typewriters, which is the base of the story, Rebecca Ross cleverly incorporates the letters that the main characters write to each other to give her book more life.

When reading this book, the images described unfold before readers’ eyes. The author’s writing style is so vividly descriptive that it feels like you are living the story and feeling the character’s emotions. The second book references back to the first one, giving a sense of nostalgia when thinking about “Divine Rivals” and nourishing a blossoming love story that continues to grow in “Ruthless Vows.” This heart-warming story keeps you on the edge of your seat the entire time as you cannot take your eyes off this book and every page keeps your attention, wondering what would happen next. Leaving readers full of hope for a happy ending, the story is an easy read and keeps readers on their toes, anticipating what happens next in the story.

Verdict: “Ruthless Vows” is an excellent read that has been long awaited, exceeding expectations. After being disappointed by the end of the first book, the sequel has a satisfying beginning, middle and end and is a great start to 2024.