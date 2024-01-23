Marvel’s Spotlight is a new film title within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), disconnected from the overarching storyline. The first Marvel spotlight “Echo” was released in full on Disney+ on Jan. 9, directed by Sydney Freeland and marking the platform’s first TV-MA show.

Marvel’s “Echo” is set after the events in “Hawkeye,” focusing on Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), a deaf Native American. She grapples with her father’s death and the involvement of Kingpin, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), a father-like figure, in the tragic events. The storyline delves into the consequences of her actions in shooting Kingpin and her transformation of Kingpin’s business into her own. Additionally, it explores the cultural narrative of her dealing with familial past troubles and reconnecting with her roots in her hometown of Tamaha, Oklahoma. The narrative revolves around her journey of grappling with grief, facing consequences, addressing family dynamics and taking control of her own narrative.

Despite some wonkiness with the show, the acting was truly sensational. The entire cast of “Echo” gives an exceptional performance with a full range of emotions. Two actors who stood out the most are Cox and D’Onofrio. Cox brilliantly portrayed Maya with a precedence of unsettling anger that can be felt with just a glance at someone. The emphasis she puts into her lines when she signs truly depicts what a strong female character she is. Additionally, D’Onofrio portrayed Kingpin as great as he did in “Daredevil,” but does so with a new level of ruthlessness in “Echo” and now with a soft spot for Maya.

Although the dialogue did feel a bit repetitive at times, the actors managed to infuse their performances with real emotion and vitality. Admittedly, the dialogue could have been better, but when looking at the characters Chula and Biscuits, played by Tantoo Cardinal and Cody Lightning, their charisma overcomes the poor dialogue. While Chula’s feelings towards Maya come off as somewhat repetitive, Cardinal’s performance brings genuine depth and authenticity to the portrayal. On the lighter side, Biscuits injects humor into the series, offering a refreshing touch to the overall narrative.

The incredible fight choreography incorporated elements of mixed martial arts that were truly captivating. While many action movies or shows’ fight scenes often lack emotion and feel staged, “Echo’s” fight sequences flow in a powerful way that showcases strength, skill and determination. Audiences are sure to find themselves on the edge of their seats with the heavy punches delivered by Cox’s character, using her anger to drive her. It was also certainly bloodier than typical Marvel films. However, there were very few fight scenes and, in that sense, that was disappointing.

Unfortunately, the storyline of “Echo” faced more lows than highs. The epilogue disappointingly resorts to recycling many “Hawkeye” scenes, dragging on for an extended duration. While it begins as a promising tale of Maya making a name for herself and seeking revenge, the narrative unexpectedly veers off into a different route, which leads to rendering an entire episode seemingly pointless. It was excessive with the use of the “And then” storytelling that introduces an idea and then forgets about it the next second, replacing it with another plot; it introduced a sense of disjointedness, leaving audiences grappling with the abrupt shifts in the plot. Unfortunately, the storyline falls short of achieving the desired level of connection, missing opportunities to weave a more cohesive narrative.

On a positive note, the introduction to each episode featuring an ancestor of Maya adds a cool and interesting dimension. The cultural aspects of “Echo” add a commendable layer to the MCU. When Maya’s ancestors are first introduced, the audience is treated to a captivating glimpse of a cave adorned with beautifully stunning glowing water and accompanied by the representation of Choctaw people as clay figures — a visually striking portrayal. This kind of cinematography stands out throughout each episode, skillfully showcasing different eras beautifully. Marvel’s dedication to incorporating diverse cultural elements not only enhances the overall aesthetic, but also contributes to a richer and more inclusive storytelling experience.

Overall, the show didn’t quite reach its full potential. However, amidst its shortcomings, there are still some fantabulous aspects that make it worthwhile. As the first Marvel Spotlight show, it offers new audiences a chance to enjoy the MCU without needing an in-depth knowledge of its entire history. In addition, “Echo” stands out with its inclusive representation of cultures and disabilities within the MCU, making it a great addition to diversity and representation on screen. And don’t forget to keep an eye out for a special cameo that adds an extra layer of excitement to the viewing experience!

Verdict:

Despite “Echo” falling short, the show presents a captivating blend of sensational acting, diverse cultural representation and impressive fight choreography.