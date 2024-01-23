10. “Season’s Schemings” by Katie Bailey 🌶️

After being dumped on a reality baking show for another woman, Maddie ropes her dirtbag of an ex‘s favorite hockey player into being her fake boyfriend. However, he ends up appearing at her family’s Christmas celebration as her very real husband. “Season’s Schemings” is a closed-door read, but the petty drama keeps the read interesting.

9. “Scrooge-ish” by L.B. Dunbar 🌶️🌶️

This second-chance romance tale takes readers from the throes of a youthful fling to the complications of adult life. This novella follows the Christmas-hating Eva as she tries to rekindle a romance with the one who got away.

8. “The Naughty, the Nice, and the Nanny” by Willa Nash and Devney Perry 🌶️🌶️

Natalie somehow gets roped into being a nanny for the demon-spawn child of her high school infatuation for a week during Christmas. The tension in this short-read is too much, especially as it throws in a child’s hysterics and an ex-wife’s interference.

7. “The Mistletoe Pact” by Jo Lovett 🌶️🌶️

After an obviously well-thought-out pact between Evie and her best friend’s brother, it’s a countdown to Evie’s 30th birthday. With then and now perspectives, this book follows a decade of build-up and near misses until Evie and Dan find themselves drunkenly married in a Vegas Wedding Chapel. This book is an enjoyable blend of fluff, romance and drama that throws you back and forth in time to keep you hanging on.

6. “Tangled in Tinsel” by Trillina Pucci 🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️

Poor Samantha is trapped in a cabin with four men: Jace, Reed, Alec and Cole, who definitely don’t star in her naughtiest dreams. This novella is short and spicy with not a second to take a breath. “Tangled in Tinsel” is a standalone in the “Holidate” series, so the fun doesn’t end with Samantha’s story.

5. “Getaway Girl” by Tessa Bailey 🌶️🌶️🌶️

After helping her cousin’s jilted groom get away from his wedding, Addison Potts takes up a friendship with mayoral candidate Elijah. With Addison rumored to be the product of an affair that destroyed her family’s reputation, this couple has a rough road as gossip rags tear Addison apart. However, this scandal is nowhere close to what they caused after a very public bar kiss and a mattress thrown through a window.

4. “Window Shopping” by Tessa Bailey 🌶️🌶️

This is a BookTok favorite with the bow-tie-wearing and seemingly vanilla Aiden, who runs a department store. After he hires Stella, who has been unable to find work due to her criminal record, to do window designs, the pair go on to do more than decorate windows together.

3. “Tis the Season for Revenge” by Morgan Elizabeth 🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️

Morgan Elizabeth calls out all the worthless boyfriends with this book after the exuberant and bubbly Abbie gets dumped by the most heinous of men to exist on the way to a Halloween party. After spending years trying to tamp down her personality for this sorry excuse of a man, Abbie decides the best revenge might just be dating the smoking boss her ex hates. The one is for the girls who don’t want to take the high road and believe that the unattainable is attainable.

2. “In a Holidaze” by Christina Lauren 🌶️🌶️

This “Groundhog Day”-style tale features Mae living through the same day over and over again. As she tries to make sense of what is happening, Mae starts having bigger realizations about the people around her, particularly the two brothers who are messing up her emotions more than the time loop she’s stuck in. This ending isn’t one you can expect or predict — a true feat in the romance genre where happy endings reign.

1. “Three Swedish Mountain Men” by Lily Gold 🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️

This one is just too iconic, and anyone who hasn’t read a Lily Gold book really ought to be facing criminal charges. After being targeted online by her ex-boyfriend, Daisy runs away to the mountains but finds herself trapped alone with three inhumanly gorgeous men as one does. While hiding from a breakup and awful rumors, Daisy might just find a new reality she can live with. Lily Gold absolutely reigns in her many reverse harem novels with stories that get readers so attached and invested while also completely wrecking readers emotionally at the same time.