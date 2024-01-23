VAIN is here in collaboration with The Highlander to forecast some of the hottest trends for the 2024 season.

Rockstar Made

A trend that is gaining momentum is “indie sleaze:” a grimy, grunge aesthetic born from the early 2000s era. One can think of it as an overly exposed film picture in a bathroom, a pile of cigarette butts in a wine glass and a figure donned in just a fur coat, black bra and tights.

Fur coats are making their return into the 2024 winter months. Vintage furs from Grandma or faux fur from the local thrift are appearing in the spotlight. Animal print, such as cheetah and leopard print, is also a trend that we are seeing revived this season. Despite the polarizing opinions on this trend, animal print and furs can be quite versatile in styling. Whether you want to channel your inner “Godfather” or become the next Nana Osaki, this trend might be for you.

Prep-ster

Prep is back for another run, as showcased by Miu Miu and Prada in the most recent runway shows. The preppy style creates a nuanced perspective of the “quiet luxury” trend that became viral through TikTok and other social media platforms. This year, dressing “preppy” is about creating your brand of “prep;” creating your uniform that brings comfort and familiarity. Whether it be crisp polos, pressed slacks, a well-loved blazer or worn-in loafers, prep is what you make of it. Embrace your inner “Gossip Girl” and find inspiration through well-established designers like Ralph Lauren or find complexity in the basics like JW Anderson’s SS24 collection.

Coquette

A pinnacle of coquette fashion is bows. Bows, a viral sensation in late 2023, were popularized by two up-and-coming designers: Sandy Liang and Simone Rocha. Bow tears seen on Simone Rocha’s AW23 show and Sandy Liang’s collaboration with Baggu were an instant hit with the masses. Bows were seen on almost everything: shoes, hair, bags, nails and even water bottle handles. With how trendy bows were in 2023, VAIN predicts that they will stick around for the first quarter of 2024.

Work Core

A huge trend in 2023 was the rise of cargo, and we predict this trend to lead to a rise in workwear in 2024. Workwear jackets, pants and shoes are being brought into streetwear and a revival of utility is set for this year. Brands like Carhartt, Timberland and Dickies are seeing their resurrection with their workwear pieces styled amongst many different styles and fashion subcommunities.

Taking another look at workwear, we are seeing an influx of business being integrated into casual wear — a literal integration of the term “workwear.” Incorporating crisp button-downs and ties with grungy jeans or layered skirts has been extremely popular towards the second half of 2023. We predict that this trend will continue through numerous iterations.

A nuanced take on “business-core” has been the recently viral “office siren” aesthetic. At first glance, it feels like a cosplay of Brazilian model Giselle Bündchen in “The Devil Wears Prada” with form-fitting pencil skirts and tiny rectangular “Bayonetta”-esque glasses. However, the office siren trend comes from an amalgamation of “business-core,” “indie sleaze” and the “Y2K” revival. Taking almost a satirical spin on the sexualized secretary figure from the 90s, many in the fashion world are creating their take on the office siren,setting the tone for office-wear and streetwear alike.

More, More More!

Maximalist jewelry might be the hottest trend of the spring/summer season, with big gaudy rings on every finger and a stack of personally curated bracelets. Despite the prevalence of microtrends, we are seeing a rise in personalization within many fashion subcultures, so letting your jewelry express your individuality and personality will be the biggest hit of the year.

Another prediction for the jewelry realm of fashion is the rise of watches. The good thing about watches is that they are versatile and timeless pieces. Whether it be streetwear or a more preppy style, even in the maximalist jewelry trend we are forecasting that watches will make a fantastic addition to your closet this year. Consider going to your local thrift store to find one-of-a-kind watches to fit your style.

Bigger is (Almost) Always Better

2023 was the year of the micro bag, and leading the charge was Jacquemus with their itty-bitty bags that held one Airpod and some change. In 2024, we are predicting a return to the Big Bag; a bag that can hold everything. The resurgence of the oversized bag can be seen in a multitude of colors and materials: leather, canvas and even puff. Whatever the style, the oversized bag has returned to the fashion world.

Many subcultures of fashion embraced baggy jeans as a style staple. However, many are predicting that the cut of denim will slim down and darker denim will take over, even in the warmer months. Moving away from ultra-baggy jeans, many different cuts are predicted to stake their claim on the fashion sphere this year. Bootcut, cigarette and slim-fit jeans are predicted to be relevant this year and, whatever your preference is for denim, there is a cut for you.

Featuring Colors

Key colors are coming into play for 2024. For the winter months, cherry red and cobalt blue will have their moment to shine. Cobalt blue was seen on a multitude of runway shows and brands such as Acne Studios, Issey Miyake and Loewe have led the charge in the blue direction. For Lana del Rey fans, the cherry cola shade of red has been seen in collections for Gucci, Valentino and Miu Miu, setting a warm tone for the colder months.

For the spring and summer, we are predicting a tonal shift to lighter, softer colors and pastel shades. Peach fuzz — the Pantone color of the year — will have its moment to shine during these months with delicate gauzy fabrics and soft knits.

With a focus on bold statement pieces and designs, bright colors and oversized accessories, there’s something for everyone this year. So, whether you’re looking to update your wardrobe or just want to add a few new pieces, be sure to keep these trends in mind. However, a reminder is pertinent to this conversation; trends are temporary, but your style is forever yours. How individuals spin these trends is the ultimate goal of fashion, so find ways to adopt these trends in your own ways.