Aries (March 21 – April 19): Seven of Cups

There is someone in your life that you need to give the benefit of the doubt right now. They are facing accusations and rumors, ones that you were shocked to hear about. These falsehoods seem surprising, because they are.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Two of Cups Reversed

You are distrustful of others, Taurus. You are projecting onto others because you do not trust your own judgment. There’s no harm in thinking things through, but make sure to pay attention to when the thinking stops and the delaying begins.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Four of Pentacles

You need to act with reservation in all things right now. You must not act rashly or make a huge decision at this moment. The time will come for life-changing decisions, but not this week. Go about your life and let things come together on their own before you make anything of it.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Eight of Wands

This week is going to move quickly, Cancer. You will feel that everything is passing you by and blurring together. It’s not that things are changing, but things are happening faster than you ever could have imagined. The trick is not catching up or slowing things down, it’s learning to accept that things happen at whatever pace they are meant to.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Page of Cups

You are about to be surprised, Leo. Thankfully, this will be a positive one and will bring about positive changes. Do not spend time waiting for the other shoe to drop or for something unpleasant to pop out from around the corner.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Emperor

You need structure right now. Things need to be clear-cut and organized going forward, and it will be up to you to take the initiative to make it so. Try and visualize the future and figure out how you can best be prepared. You can’t control everything, but should not leave yourself open to complete and utter chaos.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Two of Swords

You face a difficult choice, one you are being forced to make without much information. Despite your best efforts, you are going in blind. As frustrating as this may be, you need to stop thinking and make the choice you have known is right for you all along.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Four of Cups Reversed

You need to withdraw for a time, Scorpio. You feel the people around you are against you right now, and you need to take a step back. You must regroup and consider yourself. Look inward for solutions instead of trying to figure out what someone else is going to do.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Ace of Cups

You are entering into a new relationship. You’re going through a sort of honeymoon phase where you still laugh at their bad jokes and pretend you like acid rock. This phase may go on for a while, but you must be aware that this is not a real relationship. This is the version of your relationship that exists when there are no problems or challenges yet. Your relationship can survive this, but only if you’re ready for it.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Five of Cups Reversed

This week will fill you with regrets and weigh heavily on you. You will make a decision that will set you back on an important goal. As discouraging as this may be, it will not mean the end and you will be able to go on, albeit with a deviated pathway.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): King of Cups

This week will be a balancing act, Aquarius. You will need to find a way to consider the needs of two people very important to you that directly conflict. There is no need to alienate either person, but it will be difficult to maintain friendship. These relationships will certainly be changed regardless, but how much is up to you.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): World Reversed

You are looking for closure right now. Things in your life have been upended and now you’re trying to figure out what’s next. Your frustrations will bog you down, but you deserve to discover the truth of what has happened.