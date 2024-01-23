Crafting since the spring of 2021, Hooks for Hope’ has created an invigorating takeoff for itself, led by enthusiasts of crocheting. In undertaking board positions, members like Co-President Kaydence Zeledon ‘25 strive to perpetuate the club’s mission of “making handmade crochet plushies for children in foster care, orphanages and hospitals worldwide.”

This commendable intersection of creativity and community care seamlessly blends into the defining qualities that Hooks for Hope showcases in stitching joy into the lives of those who can find the greatest comfort from it. Zeledon shares further insight by explaining that the club promotes the health of others regardless of whether you are a crafter or a craftee.

Hooks for Hope in Zeledon’s words, “… means creating a space for people to learn, share tips and have fun crocheting, all while utilizing their skills to spread love with their crafts to the community.” Zeledon’s involvement in Hooks for Hope derived from her own journey self teaching herself to crochet via youtube. Crocheting can be an intimidating craft to harness, but her efforts alongside other members create a space where learning can be fun and encouraging. There were a couple of times where Zeledon recalls almost giving up on her newfound craft, but despite hardships, she continued with the motivation to tell others, “It was handmade by me” or “Thank you, I made it.”

From bringing her creative visions to life to relishing the thrilling feelings through learning new stitches, Zeledon’s passion has culminated in being able to teach others a craft that holds profound significance to her. By crafting with purpose, one can find camaraderie at workshops and scheduled meetings, ease stress by crocheting after a long day and find motivation by bringing joy to others in a stressful environment, such as hospitals or shelters.

In prioritizing the distribution of donated crochet projects such as plushies, scarves and beanies, Hooks for Hope implements its mission with outreach efforts to local shelters and hospitals. They collect donations from members of all skill levels. In actively seeking engagement year-round, the club strives to maximize community care by maintaining an appealing social media presence where they share information on upcoming workshops tailored to anyone interested in participating. Members predominantly communicate via Instagram (@ucrhooksforhope) and through a Discord server, allowing students to socialize with other fellow crocheters, share projects, ask for help if needed, and even leisurely talk to get to know one another.

The collective commitment to make newcomers feel welcomed into the club includes hosting Beginner’s Crochet Workshops, where one can learn the basic fundamental stitches alongside passionate crochet mentors who offer one-on-one instruction. If you’re interested in attending, the next workshop is set to occur on Feb. 6 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Other events include upcoming donation opportunities that offer community service hours to those who donate.

A considerable amount of dedication goes into planning what one will expect as a first-time attendee of a workshop. To make the learning experience soothing and a relatively good introduction to the craft, Hooks for Hope provides those involved with sufficient materials to execute the project at hand, including: hooks, stitch markers, yarn, yarn needles and stuffing if needed. Crocheting, like any other hobby, can be expensive to sustain. Zeledon, however, assures that, as most members are inexperienced, board members as well as crochet mentors are present to assist learning before making any unnecessary expenses.

Another development that has gained popularity with its members is the crochet mentorship program, offered all year round. The application can be located through the link provided on the club’s Instagram bio, where anyone interested in being a mentor can apply. A mentor’s main priority is to facilitate instruction at workshops; for this reason, you do have to be an experienced crocheter and have enough patience to teach someone who will be getting a first impression of the craft. Aside from these requirements, there is a lot of flexibility for mentors to decide on the extent of their contributions to the teaching process. In a private discord, you’ll know beforehand what dates there will be workshops, from which you can select, and if you are available to attend.

Reflecting on how far Hooks for Hope has expanded, Zeledon compellingly vocalizes that for those starting out in learning to crochet, patience and practice are needed to progress with time. Even experienced crocheters can take forever to finish projects or to perfect stitches; therefore, trusting the process is a key to one’s success. Zeledon hopes that Hooks for Hope is able to positively impact others lives as crochet has managed to elevate the quality of her life. The process, from start of the project to the finished result, is a rewarding experience that this club offers to students on campus. As for Zeledon’s endearing embrace with crochet, she’s come to terms with what the future holds for her. “Crochet is cool, and I can’t wait to be a retired old lady who spends her free time crocheting. It’s a prophecy I cannot escape.”





