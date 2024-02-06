Spoilers

“The Underdoggs” released Jan. 26 on Amazon Prime Video, is a foul-mouthed comedy focused on a struggling children’s football team. Well-known rapper and actor Snoop Dogg plays the main character Jaycen Two J’s Jenning, a self-important stoner and podcaster, who was once a football sensation. After a car crash resulting in property damage, reckless endangerment and speeding charges, Jaycen is sentenced to 300 hours of community service with the Long Beach Parks and Recreation Department, which just so happens to be his hometown.

While serving his sentence, Jaycen runs into his high school sweetheart Cherise, played by Tika Sumpter, and her son’s coachless football team. Jaycen decides to step up and coach the children’s football team as an opportunity to complete his community service hours and bring positive attention to his podcast and future in commentary. With the help of his friend and assistant coach Kareem (Mike Epps) alongside occasional nuggets of wisdom from his high school coach Feis (George Lopez), Jaycen builds a bond with the children on the team and stands with them through their victories and losses.

Director Charles Stone III does a phenomenal job of capturing Snoop Dogg’s naturally humorous personality which has audiences laughing alongside the movie. Although “The Underdoggs” drags on in the second half, its use of adult humor and unique twists to predictable plot lines can make it an entertaining late-night watch.

The comedic nature of this film shines through within the first 20 minutes, with Jaycen making references to another proclaimed stoner comedy, “Harold and Kumar.” George Lopez’s role, albeit brief, also adds to the humor of the story as a friendly but confused guidance figure to Jaycen as he tries to become a coach. After Jacyen’s first game as a coach against his proclaimed despiser, reporter Chip Collins, ends in a terrible loss, he seeks out some sort of direction. As Coach Feis explains the influence of creating a supporting and nurturing environment for these children, Jaycen is sure that, with a little TLC, he can alter the future of his team. This relationship ensues in a perfect combination of hilarious yet heart-touching attempts that Jaycen makes to bond with these children whether that be through a shared love for “Game of Thrones” or stories of his childhood struggles growing up poor.

One of the primary controversies that arises with this film is the insurmountable swearing done by all cast members, especially children. However, children swearing in adult comedies is not new within the industry. Movies like “Good Boys” directed by Gene Stupnitsky, for example, also featured inappropriate content and children. While it may be alarming to hear and see children at such a young age utilizing such foul language, it is not an uncommon occurrence in reality. When viewed as a purely comedic device, the creative swearing and the nonchalant manner in which it is executed by the child actors add to the viewing experience of their target adult audience.

Although a majority of the second half of the film drags on with scenes of Snoop Dogg and Mike Epps smoking weed and discussing social media, the film’s surprising ending regains the audience’s attention. After Jaycen gains media publicity for his time coaching in Long Beach, he is given the chance to work his dream commentary job. One catch: it is on the same day as the football team’s final match. The coach’s return to the team and a victorious end to the season would be the expected end of this film. However, Stone concludes with a loss for the Underdogs as they fail to make a touchdown in the final seconds of the game. The sorrow from their loss is short-lived however as the team realizes that this is simply another setback they will overcome in the future.

Verdict: “The Underdoggs” can be the perfect late-night comedy or a distracted watch when you need a good laugh and a little inspiration.