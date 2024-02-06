Being sleep-deprived has many negative effects on health and focus, which is why it is important to know the correct techniques to fall asleep fast and to have a good night’s rest.

If what you struggle with is falling asleep, here are four techniques to help:

Meditation is a great way to speed up the process of falling asleep. By focusing on your breathing and thus clearing your mind, it should be easier for your body to shut itself down for the night. One of the main causes of insomnia is lingering thoughts that cloud your mind, which is why meditation and clearing those pestering fears away helps to rid yourself of that problem.

Another way to help your body fall asleep is by taking sleep-inducing pills or gummies. Taking melatonin when you go to sleep before a stressful day might help your body relax and enter the sleeping state faster. Although your body naturally produces melatonin at night, it can always help to give yourself a little push to induce sleep — however, please check in with your doctor before doing so.

To help fall asleep fast, it is important to leave some time between when you set down your device and when you decide to sleep. Studies have shown that you should set down your devices at least an hour before going to sleep as the blue light produced from them can disrupt melatonin production levels. Between the time where you set down your device and the time you go to sleep, it is important to unwind by doing a relaxing activity such as reading a book, taking a bath, drawing, listening to calm music, etc…

Another known technique that is helpful for falling asleep is one called “Progressive Muscle Relaxation” or PMR. This technique consists of tightening each muscle or muscle group at a time. Starting from the feet and finishing with the head, this relaxation technique helps relieve any muscle tension. Guided meditation videos using this technique can be found on YouTube.

If what you struggle with is staying asleep, here are three techniques to help:

Weighted blankets can be a good accessory to have in your bed as they can help induce sleep and bring comfort throughout the night to make sure you can stay asleep. These blankets have been shown to increase melatonin levels because of the pleasant pressure that is spread throughout the entire body.

Fluid intake can also make you wake up during the night to go to the restroom. A good way to prevent this from happening would be to reduce fluid intake before bed to avoid waking up at different intervals during the night.

White noise is also a good tool to block out any bothersome noises as it is a consistent and unfaltering sound. White noise can be found on numerous platforms, including YouTube, but it might also be helpful to buy a white noise machine so that your phone doesn’t have to stay on all night. Listening to relaxing sounds like nature or forest sounds, ocean waves and rain sounds can also help you to stay relaxed throughout the night.