If you’re looking to spice up your plain old grilled cheese, look no further. You and this hearty meal are already a match made in heaven!
Ingredients
Roasted bell peppers
Pesto
Mozzarella
Sourdough bread
Butter, to spread
- Spread butter on the back side of your two pieces of bread. Make sure to use sourdough so the sandwich holds its structure.
- Spread pesto on one side of the sandwich bread.
- Layer shredded mozzarella cheese on top of the pesto-spreaded bread. I recommend shredding from your own fresh block or pre-shredded as slices (either pre-sliced or sliced yourself) become too thick and don’t create as even of a melt.
- Layer a roasted red bell pepper piece on top of the cheese. If you cannot locate roasted red bell peppers, Trader Joe’s also sells a roasted red bell pepper spread.
- Top your sandwich with the second piece of bread. Ensure that the buttered sides of the bread face outwards towards the pan.
- Grill on a pan until the cheese is melted and the outside is golden brown.
- Pair with a soup or eat on its own and enjoy!