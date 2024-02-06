If you’re looking to spice up your plain old grilled cheese, look no further. You and this hearty meal are already a match made in heaven!

Ingredients

Roasted bell peppers

Pesto

Mozzarella

Sourdough bread

Butter, to spread

Spread butter on the back side of your two pieces of bread. Make sure to use sourdough so the sandwich holds its structure.

Spread pesto on one side of the sandwich bread.

Layer shredded mozzarella cheese on top of the pesto-spreaded bread. I recommend shredding from your own fresh block or pre-shredded as slices (either pre-sliced or sliced yourself) become too thick and don’t create as even of a melt.

Layer a roasted red bell pepper piece on top of the cheese. If you cannot locate roasted red bell peppers, Trader Joe’s also sells a roasted red bell pepper spread.

Top your sandwich with the second piece of bread. Ensure that the buttered sides of the bread face outwards towards the pan.

Grill on a pan until the cheese is melted and the outside is golden brown.