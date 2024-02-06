In a perfect world, recommendation letters would be sent to no job or school and endorsement would come from our friends that would vouch for our musical aux talent and grade our so-called “rizz.” However, this is an imperfect world, and you probably have zero rizz. Being that we are college students, we should anticipate the requirement of a recommendation letter for any research positions or work opportunities we want to pursue. Acquiring a recommendation letter requires more than just words from a professor — it challenges our sense of responsibility and care. So here’s a guide on how to conquer the recommendation letter process! Thank you to Professor Maureen Hickey, Professor Isabelle Placentia and Dr. Karl Taube for offering their time to answer common questions regarding recommendation letters that will help guide us as UCR students!

Do well in your classes

Now, the following suggestion might be a hot take, maybe even a little controversial, but hear it out: consider going to that 8:00 a.m. lecture. Woah, I know. Let’s be brave and take it a step further: consider attending all your classes. Following tradition and embracing the nature of being a college student, we’re all guilty of missing our unfavorably timed lectures, be that organic chemistry (a fan favorite) or an awkwardly scheduled discussion (also a cherished one). Despite the toxic coercion from your bed every morning, attending class and paying attention will likely get you a better grade and recognition from your professors for your presence and participation. Doing well in your classes will garner you a compelling letter — in the words of Professor Hickey, “you are likely to get the strongest recommendation from classes you did best in [because] that recommender can explain how you stood out.”

Develop a friendship with your professor

Indulge in your academic weapon fantasy, share that bestie energy with your favorite professors and become the perfect intellectual duo! Developing relationships with your professors not only promotes the possibility of a recommendation letter but also encourages an opportunity to gauge a real-world perspective of the career you want to pursue. While professors sometimes have intimidating auras, almost all of them will be intrigued by your interest in their field and are always happy to converse with their students. An excellent start to navigating friendship development is by attending and participating in class. Especially if it is a small class, professors recognize faces and appreciate their students’ input in a given conversation. Regularly attending their office hours both for conversation and class help also aids in their familiarity with you, which in turn helps you stand out amongst other students. As Professor Hickey mentioned, “ideally, it is best to develop a relationship with the professor; it allows them to have some background about you and your goals.” Prioritize creating connections from a genuine interest in your professor’s work over your interest in receiving a letter in return. Finally, follow up with your professors after your time together expires, whether that means you’ve graduated or no longer take their classes; seeing or hearing from an old face is peak bestie etiquette.

Assess what type of application your letter of recommendation is going towards

A letter of recommendation is written to address your academic history, work experience and aptitude for a given position in a field. These institutions can range from graduate school to research or other employment opportunities. Assessing the direction of the recommendation letter will allow you to organize a timeframe for your letter and any necessities you or a professor will need for a seamless application process (i.e., personal statements, websites, access emails, etc.)

Create a personal statement

Don’t worry; self-reflection is only the scariest part of this process! However, as UCR students, there is hopefully a sense of familiarity when talking and/or thinking about ourselves. And I’m not talking about people’s sense of pride revolving around a lab report grade or what music festival they’re attending; this is about personal statements. We’ve written them during the application process for attending UCR, and unfortunately we’ll need to write them again for many jobs and graduate programs. Before making plans to ask a professor for a letter of recommendation, even if you have a relationship with them, write a personal statement. Supplying your professors with a piece of writing that details your academic achievements, interests and goals in a given program gives them insight into how you wish to navigate your future aspirations and guides them to write a letter that caters to your story. Dr. Taube mentioned, “your personal statement is the most important part of the application, as just grades and test scores do not cut it. I like to see first some personal background and then why you have a solid plan to exceed in a graduate program.” While providing information, expect the possibility of having further meetings involving yourself as Professor Hickey stated, “in some cases, your recommender may ask for some follow-up information. This might be a quick meeting or a curriculum vitae/resume.”

Get familiar with the program

Before asking your professors for a letter of recommendation, familiarize yourself with the program and/or employment opportunity you are applying for. This step ties in with the construction of your personal statement, as it involves why you want to pursue that particular research/work and why you would like to work with that specific staff. Familiarizing yourself with the team and recognizing who you could work alongside shows your recognition of their work and research. Dr. Taube made note of the importance of knowing the staff as “it is also important to know in some way the faculty in a given program, as they are the ones that are assessing you, such as in ‘I would enjoy working with … and …”

Deciding on a professor

Next, decide which professor(s) you would like to represent you and your endeavors. Consider your relationships with your professors and target one who has seen your work ethic firsthand. Also, be sure to recognize the fields your professors are involved in. Asking a professor outside of your projected area (e.g., aiming for a career in biology and asking an English professor) is not discouraged, but selecting a professor more in tune with your career trajectory will mesh better with your selected program. Professor Hickey explained, “In some cases, I have written letters recommending students outside my field, and they have been accepted into programs, but a program may prefer letters from within their field since it speaks to the student’s potential in that particular field.” Overall, a professor who knows you well is all the more likely to have the most positive and supportive comments about you; as Professor Placentia highlighted, recommendation letters are written with the priority of ensuring meaning within the words.

Asking your professor

In the words of Professor Hickey, “don’t be shy about asking! Remember, the people who you are asking also went through this process themselves.” With all that, the anticipation is over, and it’s finally time to ask your professor. This step requires you to consider your time and, more importantly, your professor’s time. Time management in this step allows you and your professor to organize the time it will take to write the letter of recommendation based on the availability of your professor and the deadline of your application. Once you establish when you’ll ask, consider how you will ask. There are two directions you can go, asking by email or asking in person. Both should happen in an appropriate setting, avoiding the height of the beginnings and ends of quarters and exam season. Making a note of these factors will finally lead you to the anticipation of the letter itself being written and submitted.

Good luck, Highlanders! Keep up the fantastic work, and pursue your dreams without hesitation — your impact is immeasurable.