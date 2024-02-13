Aries (March 21 – April 19): Two of Swords

I’m afraid to say — you might have a love triangle on your hands, Aries. You’re facing a difficult decision, torn between two equally viable options. You can spend ages weighing the pros and cons, arguing with yourself about what to do, but I’m here to tell you not to choose with your head. Choose with your heart.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Six of Cups

The Six of Cups represents a return, in some ways, to your childhood. It might be a cliché, but maybe an old childhood friend has reentered your life. Keep an eye out if you visit your hometown: love might just blossom in the most familiar of places.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Five of Swords

Sometimes, you have a lot of options, and other times, you’re one of the options. If someone caught your eye recently, you might find yourself competing with others for their attention. Contemplate how deep your feelings are for this person. They might be just another campus crush or they may be someone worth fighting for.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Star

Let’s face it, dating can be tough. It’s not your fault if you’ve had a rough time, but luckily, that’s all about to turn around. The Star represents a restoration of hope and joy — you’ll find someone who, like the north star, gives you direction and orients you in the world. Some might even say it was meant to be.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Six of Wands

After a period of darkness, of feeling almost unseen, the Six of Wands indicates that you’ll see the end of it very soon. You’ll be recognized for your efforts, for your uniqueness and for your worth. Don’t be discouraged — keep on putting yourself out there.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Eight of Swords

You haven’t been kind to yourself, Virgo. Many of the limitations you see, the people you feel you can’t approach, the things you feel you can’t try — these limitations are self-imposed. To break free, step out of your comfort zone and take a leap of faith.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Eight of Wands

This is a time of dynamic change. Maybe a long relationship is coming to an end, or someone new has recently come into your life. This is your sign to explore the new landscape of your love life to its fullest extent: enjoy your freedom, because while it won’t last forever, it’s here now, and that’s what’s important.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Seven of Cups

You might think you have a lot of options before you, but there might not be as many as you think. Maybe it’s wishful thinking, or maybe you’ve been misled. Regardless, take a moment to really self-reflect, and remember: not all delulus become trululus.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Ten of Wands

Things are looking bleak. You’re coming up on a rough patch in your dating life; it’s going to be difficult, but things will only change with time. Buckle down and stay strong, one way or the other, you’re going to have a hard time. It’s just a question of how you’ll take it.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Knight of Swords

You know what you want in a partner. Perhaps you know someone who knows what they want, but they’re afraid to go for it. Perhaps it’s someone whose plans and ambitions always lead them exactly where they want to go. If so, Capricorn, now’s the time to shoot your shot, because you’ve caught their eye, too.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Eight of Cups

You’ve seen some disappointments recently, and you might be thinking about withdrawing and turning away. You can feel that something just isn’t right — that something’s missing. Maybe your partner is not meeting your needs and you are looking for love in all the wrong places. Challenge yourself to lean into those feelings of missing something instead of pulling away.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups is compassionate, caring, and most elusive of all, emotionally stable. This person is your rock, someone whose presence brings you comfort and support. Don’t shy away from wanting to spend more time with them. If anything, now’s the time to tell them how you really feel.