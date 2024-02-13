Flowers can be a heartwarming gift to many and represent various meanings through their colors. Each person is unique, like these flowers’ meanings, so find out below which one applies to you the most! This could also be a nudge-nudge to that special someone to give you the perfect flowers for Valentine’s Day.

If you consider yourself a romantic at heart with hues of passion, the red rose will be your perfect pair. Red roses symbolize romance and are practically the most recognizable flower for Valentine’s Day. They are alluring, timeless and sentimental; these qualities enhance your ability to bring out your emotions in their most honest forms. You know how to listen to others and take the time to sit down with your sweethearts or gals to make them feel like the most special person in the world. Your heart is beautiful and your soul is rich. There is a unique charm about your words, and there are many who admire you — maybe even envy too. The red rose is a special kind of beauty that perfectly captures your splendor.

Valentine’s Day isn’t strictly for relationships. Endearing friendships can also be celebrated during the season of love, and if you’re someone who cares deeply for their gals — or pookie-bears — pink tulips represent you. Pink tulips often signify care and when given to someone, can mean good luck and prosperity. You care deeply for your friendships and often remain loyal to your closest friends who return their care to you. You most likely have a Pinterest board dedicated to Do-it-Yourself (DIY) gifts for your besties that you can hand-make with love and affection. Friendships are worth celebrating this Valentine’s Day, so go ahead with your pink tulips and deliver them to your closest friends.

Negative Nancys, it’s time to take a step back, respectfully. Being generally happy is a bonus nowadays in life, and if you find yourself smiling at the little things, the sunflower represents you perfectly. These golden rays of sunshine symbolize prosperity and optimism and can reflect upon your abundance of stellar friendships or general happiness. Their vibrant yellow color is joyous and cheerful, like you. Finding joy in the smallest things is your best quality, and you always manage to put a smile on someone’s face whenever they are feeling down. Sunflowers and you go well together, so it’s time to embrace their sunshine into your open arms.

For the brave souls out there, purple irises encapsulate your courageous personality. You’re probably the friend who always leads the group into a Halloween maze, or you are outlandishly honest that you aren’t afraid to vocalize your opinion. Though the purple iris looks delicate in its petals and shades of purple, it embodies strength and wisdom. People shouldn’t underestimate you, and better yet, you shouldn’t underestimate yourself. You are strong-willed in character and have a clear head when it comes to problem-solving. The purple iris and you are like two strong peas in a pod, inseparable and united as one.