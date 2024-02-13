Both love and music are subjective, but there are love songs that simply transcend time. Here is a cohesive list of the tracks that you need as you celebrate love, fall in love or wish for love this Valentine’s season.

“Landslide” by Oh Wonder

This song is best known for rapper Lil Uzi Vert sampling it, but the original is much better. Oh Wonder is a duo that has been in a romantic relationship since the beginning of making music together, which was confirmed four years after this song was released. It is no surprise that they were able to make one of the greatest love songs of all time. The song came out about three years into their relationship, and listeners cannot even fathom how romantic it must have been to write, produce then sing to your significant other the lyrics “I know it hurts sometimes but / You’ll get over it” or “So when you’re caught in a landslide / I’ll be there for you.” Along with the lyrics, the beat is unbelievably catchy, and the chord progression tickles your brain in just the right way. Oh Wonder’s specialty of doubling vocals works perfectly in this song, intertwining their voices just like how the pair’s love for each other is intertwined to form this track.

“Get You (feat. Kali Uchis)” by Daniel Caesar

Everyone talks about “Best Part feat. H.E.R.” from Daniel Caesar’s album, “Freudian,” but it’s overplayed on TikTok and overused as a first dance song at weddings. What really should be on your rotation is this R&B record of love and loyalty, “Get You (feat. Kali Uchis).” In an interview with Genius, Caesar describes it as a corny song when the bass comes in and with the kick pattern. He says, “I just feel like people aren’t making love songs like that anymore. I just wanted that but sexy.” He nailed it right on the head as this track is just the right amount of romantic and alluring, perfect for an intimate evening or a wholesome drive down the coast with your lover’s hand in yours.

The first verse is about him being thankful for every decision and every moment that it took to get to his girl’s side. He compares this person’s love to that of something so strong it can survive “through drought and famine, natural disasters.” Caesar downright worships this person with this song, and the unabashed and vulnerable love he exudes for her through the lyrics is dreamy. Continuing into the pre-chorus, he describes himself furthering his passion for his lover with each intimate moment he shares with her. In an interview with Billboard, Caesar explains that “Get You” is about “[b]eing with someone you truly adore and being present enough in the moment that the world literally slows down, and you ask yourself: ‘How did I stumble into this?’” And this, listeners, is the entire meaning of Valentine’s Day at its simplest — to celebrate being so content with another person that it makes you realize how lucky you are to have them.

“The Promise” by When In Rome

To save the best for last, this list ends with “The Promise” by When In Rome, a timeless new wave song from the 80s. The song starts with a rise of strings — like the song is being carried on the wind that has been blowing through Riverside as of late. What follows are iconic piano chords before diving into deep synth lines that you can almost swim laps in. From the very first line, this throwback track establishes itself as the ultimate song for a friends-to-lovers relationship, which is, subjectively, the best trope ever. Following that, the catchy chorus goes, “I’m sorry but I’m just thinking of the right words to say / I know they don’t sound the way I plan them to be.” Here, the singer admits that he isn’t much of a romantic, but this person is worth the effort — worth fighting for.

However, not only does he go out of his comfort zone to confess his love to this person, but he also promises always to love them and be there for them, singing, “You know in the end / I’ll always be there.” The lyrics are phrased in a way that is so romantic that, even if the meaning has been used to death in every love song, it still feels so unique. Ironically, keyboardist Michael Floreale believed the lyrics of the first verse and the chorus were inspired by a recent breakup singer Clive Farrington had gone through.

From wedding receptions to cruises on the coast, “The Promise” will be belted by lovers for generations to come. It is a track that can be played anywhere at any time and automatically makes you wish someone felt that strongly about you. If this nostalgic song isn’t one of the most, if not the most, romantic songs you have ever heard, there is no way you should be allowed to celebrate Valentine’s Day.