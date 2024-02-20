Bob Marley was a revolutionary reggae musician that stood as a symbol of hope. Marley faced multiple obstacles during his life. He used his trials and tribulations as an inspiration for his music. His songs transcended borders as they brought reggae music to mainstream media. At some point, everybody around the world could name at least one Bob Marley song. This was because people connected with his music as each song held lessons in morality. The film “Bob Marley: One Love” strived to show Marley’s experiences with his message of peace.

“Bob Marley: One Love” focuses on Marley’s life during the turbulent times of 1976 to 1978. The opening depicts an infamous 1976 assassination attempt on Marley. Eight armed assailants broke into Marley’s residence while he was practicing guitar and shot him in the arm and chest. While his wife, Rita Marley, had a bullet inches away from her brain. Rita’s dreadlocks were strong enough to slow the bullet’s impact. The violent assassination attempt was a response to Marley’s peace concert, Smile Jamaica. The concert was designed to curb gang violence in Jamaica. Marley’s peaceful intentions spawned a target on his chest.

Two days after the shooting, Bob and Rita Marley went on to perform at the Smile Jamaica concert. Bob would end the concert by showing the crowd his scars from the gunshot wounds. Marley’s brave action enraged rival gangs in Jamaica. The bulk of the film takes place after the concert when the reggae singer relocated to London for safety. He immediately found a studio to start playing music with his band, The Wailers. Constant studio time led to the creation of his album, “Exodus.” The album then became one of the greatest of all time thanks to hits such as “Three Little Birds” and “Jamming.” “Bob Marley: One Love” shows the audience the importance of “Exodus” in Marley’s life and career.

The film is made by the stellar performances of the two leads, Bob and Rita Marley. Kingsley Ben-Adhir and Lashana Lynch play the two influential reggae musicians, respectively. Ben-Adhir had no idea how to play guitar or speak Jamaican before he took on the role of Marley; phrases Marley liked to use were confusing for Ben-Adhir due to his British accent. The actor had to study Marley for over two years just to get his dialect down. According to Marley’s son Ziggy, his performance captures Marley’s humanity.

Ben-Adhir’s co-lead is just as spectacular as Lynch’s expertly played Rita Marley. Lynch is Jamaican herself and wanted to give Rita the justice she deserved. She plays Rita with an undeniable sincerity that was given praise by the real-life Rita. The performances of both actors made “Bob Marley: One Love” an enjoyable experience.

Costume design is an integral part of every film, especially for biopics, because of the pressure to recreate ensembles worn by the particular lead. Each clothing piece in the film was designed by Anna Biedrzycka-Shepppard. Marley had a vapid style when it came to his live performances. For his famous One Love Peace Concert, Marley donned a long sleeve cover up in his nation’s colors of red, yellow and green. Marley was ahead of his time when it came to fashion and music, intending to embody a symbol of unity at a time when Jamaica was entrenched in a civil war. Marley wanted to repair the dismembered nation with the power of his music.

Marley’s songs have connected with countless people over the years. His songs made a huge impact because they held a deeper message embedded in peace and love. The biopic surrounding Marley’s life is no different. “One Love” wants audiences to walk away with the determination to spread peace throughout their community.

Verdict: “Bob Marley: One Love” will go down as one of the most inspirational biopics with its ideology of peace and love.