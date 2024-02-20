Aries (March 21 – April 19): Seven of Cups

You’ve taken a chance at face value. You let yourself get tricked by all the bells and whistles while forgetting about what’s important and simple. You set yourself up for failure by searching for a fantasy.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): The Fool

You’re feeling uncharacteristically free, Taurus. A weight has been cut out of your life and is no longer a factor. You envisioned this as being painful and fracturing, but it’s been easier than you expected to move on.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Nine of Pentacles Reversed

You are in the thick of it. Work is piling up, and you are deep in the weeds. It’s just thing after thing, and it doesn’t let up. The road is still a ways to go before you can take a breath. You will complete everything, but it is going to exact a toll you have no choice but to pay.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Five of Swords Reversed

This is a time of reconciliation. You have people you need to apologize to and make amends with. You have royally messed up and hurt the people around you. You have refused to take responsibility or even acknowledge it. It’s time to step up.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Page of Wands

You have recently discovered a new opportunity, one that conflicts with your current path. This opportunity is significantly different from what you expected of your future, and it would mean picking an entirely different end goal. You need to make this shift now, or it will be too late and you’ll find yourself being stuck.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Three of Cups

The dancing women pictured on the Three of Cups speaks to friendships. The place you need to find solace is with your friends. Relying on them is what is going to see you through this time, as they will provide you with the perspective and the information you need.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Page of Cups Reversed

There is someone emotionally immature in your life, Libra. It is painfully obvious that they are draining you and causing turmoil. They refuse to live in reality, and so neither can you. They won’t act like an adult, so you’re going to have to.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Nine of Cups

A wish is about to come true. It’s unclear whose wish, though. It is either your wish or someone’s wish for you. Try to be gracious as things unfold; your reaction to the outcome will be under far more scrutiny than the outcome.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Knight of Cups

The Knight of Cups points toward romance. After the lovey-dovey aura of Valentine’s Day, you might be finding yourself ensconced in a romantic story. You will be the subject of someone’s affections, and you might not even notice. Love doesn’t always come from the people we wish it would.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Two of Wands Reversed

You’re both scared and unprepared. As you start a new project or relationship, you are approaching it with fear and without trying. You think that by not getting invested, you can get away without emotional damage. Instead, your solution will only damage others.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Four of Cups

No is a full sentence, Aquarius. You feel you’re being pushed into something you want nothing to do with. You need to look inward and decide if you really want to be a part of this and then stand your ground. The people and forces around you are pushing you towards this, and without pushback from you, it’s going to happen.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Ace of Wands Reversed

You are distracted and cannot stick to your purpose. As time progresses, you are becoming more and more unfocused. Without direction, you are falling behind your peers. You have to realize that new elements in your life need to be managed and cannot take up all of your time and energy. You have to set those boundaries and expectations because no one is going to do it for you.