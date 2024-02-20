Midterm season is upon us, ladies and gentlemen. The desperate need to have a proper study sesh spot can be overwhelming, but look no further. Back To The Grind offers a wide variety of menu items, from luscious swirls of coffee and cream to delicious sweet treats.

Located in downtown Riverside, this coffee spot presents a cozy environment upon entry. Their intricate paintings and little knickknacks in every corner invite you to a whole other world. If you go in the early morning, there is barely anyone there, and you have a chance to sit on their comfortable couches by the entrance or their wooden, painted tables. In the late afternoon, the coffee spot is hustling and bustling with customers and focused students. If there are no spots available inside, do not fret; there is a quaint space in the back that is filled with plants and garden decor.

Regardless of where you sit, Back To The Grind’s intimate atmosphere will make you relaxed for those difficult midterms. The smell of dark roast coffee is soothing as you re-read that 12-page article your professor assigned, and the mild overhead lights will not blind you like your laptop screen. It is a comfortable space where you can even cry over that block of unanswered equations from your OChem class and not feel judged. If you need a distraction every so often for study breaks, there is a large wall of books and minigames that you can enjoy at any time.

For those nights that you’d like to just chill and forget about anything related to work or school, Back To The Grind also offers an array of events throughout the week. If you need a space to air out your thoughts — those intrusive thoughts be stressin’ — Back To The Grind hosts RUPO Open Mic every Monday from 7-9 p.m. Or maybe you’re feeling a little jazzy and cool; their weekly Friday Jam Jazz performed by Riverside City College (RCC) Jazz Musicians is the perfect getaway for a musical adventure.

Caffeinated Beverages:

The Back To The Grind

As the name suggests, this is the signature drink of the coffee shop. Unbeknownst to us, the Back to the Grind was a mocha-based coffee drink. If you want to feel like you’re sipping on caffeinated chocolate milk, this is the beverage for you! Although it has a good chocolate flavor, if you are looking for a coffee experience, do not get this drink; the chocolate from the mocha overtakes the coffee flavoring giving you a deep and rich chocolate taste. Chocolate milk is good, but this drink is advertised as a coffee, leaving us with a rating of 7/10.

The Red Eye

This beverage is the exact opposite of the Back to the Grind; the red eye is freshly brewed coffee over a shot of espresso, with cream mixed in. If you love coffee, then this is the perfect beverage for you — the rich flavor from the espresso paired nicely with the sweet pastries the coffee shop has to offer. Not to mention, the ice cubes in all the Back to the Grind beverages are the perfect coffee ice cubes; their size makes them just right so as not to overtake the coffee or water it down. If you are searching for a sweeter coffee, I would suggest trying out one of their other flavored lattes (or the chocolate milk Back to the Grind). Overall, this is a solid coffee drink, almost tasting like Folgers coffee (a classic for any coffee enjoyer), that deserves a 10/10 rating.

Matcha

Silky and smooth in texture, their Matcha latte is a sweet beverage, perhaps a little too sweet. The taste of vanilla oat milk complemented the matcha flavor, but it, unfortunately, overpowered the essence of true matcha. If you like your matcha on the sweeter side, order this little bevy the next time you go to this cafe (and perhaps pair it along with their sweet s’mores bar). For those who prefer a stronger flavor of matcha, this is not ideal for you and results in a rating of 4/10.

Dirty Chai

You can never go wrong with a dirty chai! This beverage is the perfect combination of cinnamon sweetness and smooth espresso. Imagine dropping cinnamon toast crunch inside and an espresso shot, that is the dirty chai. Dirty chai’s are simply the perfect beverage, earning it a rating of 10/10 would recommend it to a friend (my homies like it too).

Flavored Lattes — Caramel

This is a simple drink that cannot be messed up, and Back To The Grind makes it so effortlessly that it’s enviable. Their heavenly espresso mixed with the sweetness of caramel is a pleasant experience. As someone who consumes espresso shots like an alcoholic does with vodka, their caramel latte is a must-have if you’re struggling to pick a drink. This item deserves a well-earned 9/10 rating.

Smoothies:

Champagne Smoothie — Peach Flavored (Note: only the 21-year-old writing this drank and bought this bevy)

The Champagne Smoothie is the definition of a gym girly mimosa. Its vibrant yellow color mixed with the sudds of champagne and crushed ice is a beauty to the eye. Upon first taste, the instant flavor of champagne is the first thing that greets your taste buds. The consistency is also a bit on the thinner side for the smoothie and has a water-like texture that could have been thicker. In addition to the champagne, there is a hint of peach juice and bits of sliced peaches at the bottom; the overwhelming taste of alcohol could make you have a distasteful drinking experience. If you do like alcohol with your juice (shoutout to the legal adults), this is the perfect drink for you for a cute brunch out with the gals without getting too tipsy. This earns a rating of 6/10.

Radical Raspberry

Back to the Grind is a coffee shop, do not order their smoothies. If you are an avid smoothie enjoyer, you will not like this beverage. The smoothie was rather thin, and despite it being a raspberry smoothie, you cannot taste the raspberry at all; in fact, it does not even have raspberries in it, just raspberry juice. As you sip on this smoothie, contemplating what possessed you to order a smoothie at a coffee shop, you will only taste straight bananas. As someone who has personal beef with bananas, I found this beverage repulsive and traumatizing, garnering it a rating of 3/10. Calling this a raspberry smoothie is false advertisement; there is not even a semblance of raspberry flavor in this pink banana beverage. So if you are a raspberry lover, this smoothie will disappoint. I suggest going literally anywhere else for a solid smoothie.

Salty Snacks:

Stuffed Pretzel — Spinach and Feta Flavored

Sometimes you are craving bread in the middle of the day, or maybe you are like me and crave it every godforsaken minute. If this is you and you find yourself at this lovely cafe, their stuffed pretzel with spinach and feta is a go-to order. The pretzel itself is hefty, and once you slice into it with a knife, the inside is a little disappointing. It seems great, but the spinach and feta filling is barely there in the pretzel. After that first bite, the saltiness and creamy texture of the filling are delectable, but it unfortunately makes you want more on the inside. The dough itself was also a bit hard, and the longer it stayed out, the more tough it became to enjoy. This stuffed pretzel deserves a 6/10.

Vegan Puff Pastry — Spinach and Artichoke-Flavored

Don’t be fooled by the fact that this is a vegan item; words cannot describe how shocked we were by the deliciousness of this light and airy puff pastry. There were three different filling options for this vegan delight; we opted for the spinach and artichoke flavor, and although it could have used a little more filling, this puff pastry is the perfect savory snack for anyone to enjoy (not just the vegans). The crunchy dough, coupled with the smooth and savory filling, earned this pastry a solid 8/10 rating.

Sweet Snacks:

Smores Bar

This exquisite dessert is mouth-watering and delectable; it is probably one of the best sweet treats that Back to The Grind has to offer. The top is coated with melted and stretchy marshmallows that dissolve instantly in your mouth. Beneath it is a layer of chocolate and a tasty graham cracker crust that’ll leave you licking your fingers. It’s a rich dessert with simple flavors and can be the perfect afternoon pick-me-up for a long night of studying. The s’mores bar earns a 10/10 score.

Lemon Bar

If you want a semi-healthy treat with a sour taste, the lemon bar is the perfect option for you. At first glance, it has the perfect crumbly exterior with powdered sugar sprinkled over its yellow squares. The bar itself is tart in flavor, and not as sweet as expected. I quite literally felt healthy eating this bar. Unfortunately, the lemon essence of the treat itself was lacking a bit and could have been used more for a better sour punch. The lemon bar is a quick treat for those busy days and earns a 7.5/10.

Lemon Tart

Lemon Lovers unite for this deliciously creamy tart. This beautiful lemon tart, topped with a mini lemon wedge, is the ideal combination of sweet and sour. The filling has the perfect lemon flavor. If not for the lack of crunch in the crust, this tart would be a 10/10. However, the filling is her saving grace, providing an immaculate lemony flavor that any fan of sour foods is sure to enjoy. The delicious lemon filling, in conjunction with the soft crust, earned this tart a near-perfect rating of 9/10.

Fruit Tart

As someone who detests raspberries, the raspberries on this cute fruit tart were fresh and sweet. It was a welcoming addition to the creamy flavor of the cream below the fruits (which included kiwis, blueberries and a few bits of strawberries), which wasn’t too sweet. The crust was probably the best compared to the lemon tart, as it complemented its soft fruits and a hidden layer of delicious chocolate. The chocolate was a sweet surprise, but made it a bit difficult to cut through the tart. Still, it added a rich flavor of cocoa that can never go wrong. If you’d like a fresh start to your morning or maybe a refreshing girl dinner, order the fruit tart. This cute treat earns an 8/10.