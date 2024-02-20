A record-breaking 94 candidates have filed for Associated Students of University California, Riverside (ASUCR) elections, according to Elections Director Alexandra Arias, more than doubling the previous record of 42. In the 13th ASUCR Senate meeting of the year, Elections Director Arias delivered updates and context regarding the upcoming elections, and efforts to improve upon last year’s “infamous” low turnout. The Senate meeting also saw concerns raised about the University of California, Riverside’s (UCR) Title IX office.

In a presentation to the ASUCR Senate, Elections Director (ED) Arias covered election history, election numbers, and the current election plan. Based on data going back to 2010, ED Arias called attention to recent decreases in voter turnout. According to ED Arias, since a record 38% voter turnout in 2014, there has recently been a “significant drop” in that number, with only 9% voter turnout last year. ED Arias named multiple factors that impact turnout, including public perception of ASUCR, stating that ASUCR had accumulated a “negative stigma” over the years. She also mentioned that referendums, candidate quantity, and the past existence of political parties have driven turnout. However, ED Arias stated that “on the one hand, political parties meant more marketing, which did increase voter turnout. But on the other hand, candidates had a much more negative campaign experience.” On referendums, ED Arias noted that this year’s election would not see any on the ballot, claiming this decision came from Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Brian Haynes.

ED Arias pointed to multiple initiatives she hopes will improve elections; she announced that Qualtrics will no longer be used as the software for voting, that presidential debates would be reintroduced, and that only endorsements from officially recognized University of California, Riverside (UCR) organizations will be accepted as valid endorsements. ED Arias also announced polling locations in first-year housing in an effort to increase turnout.

ED Arias highlighted the fact that there were no applicants for School of Education (SOE) senator and stated this position would instead be filled in a special election. Throughout these announcements, ED Arias emphasized the work of the election committee and urged respect and integrity surrounding the elections.

Afterward, a presentation by Senator Teesha Sreeram voiced concerns regarding sexual violence on campus and the related offices and processes involved. Senator Sreeram noted that multiple organizations on campus deal with this issue, including the University of California, Police Department (UCPD), Title IX, and the Campus Advocacy, Resources & Education (CARE) office. Senator Sreeram claimed that the CARE office, which provides support to those dealing with sexual violence, does not receive permanent funding. Senator Sreeram stated this lack of funding makes it difficult to support professional staff positions in the office and could lead to inconsistent support for survivors, stating, “If they don’t consistently have an advocate for them, they’re not necessarily receiving the justice or support that they need.”

Senator Sreeram brought up more concerns that students have had regarding the UCR Title IX office, claiming that “while they are supposed to be a neutral office, unfortunately, Title IX does tend to side with being pro-protecting the University,” and that the office does not “seem confident in the protection of survivors.” Senator Sreeram claims that the office’s retaliation policy, which states that retaliation is prohibited in a Title IX case, overlooks the possibility that since, as Senator Sreeram puts it, “they’ve already broken one policy so who’s to say they’re not going to go and break another policy again.” Senator Sreeram also said she had concerns brought to her that Title IX does not take cases of sexual violence against the same sex as seriously. Senator Sreeram also brought concerns regarding whether Title IX was using “trauma-informed practices,” and what she characterized as a lack of collaboration with the CARE office. Senator Sreeram characterized Title IX as “very focused on policy, but they don’t realize that there [are] people behind the policy.”

Senator Sreeram vocalized that she “Want[s] to push for more consistency and more trauma-informed practices.” Senator Sreeram emphasized that anyone with questions or concerns about the issues discussed in the presentation could reach out to her, stating, “Here in student government, we want to hear your voices … So know this space is here for you, for your story to be heard and for your voices to be heard.”

ASUCR President Ankita Ahluwalia thanked Senator Sreeram for the presentation and urged students with concerns to reach out to ASUCR or fill out ASUCR’s anonymous student feedback form so that ASUCR can “effectively hold specific offices [at UCR] accountable.”



Other business heard by the senate included an announcement during public forum from a senate intern regarding a blind date thrifting event being held at the Highlander Union Building (HUB) on Wednesday from 2-3 p.m.

The senate also unanimously passed Senate Meeting Minutes #12, Finance Meeting Minutes #5, and Green Grant: HUBxGCAP Punch Cards. The Green Grant proposal would introduce a punch card system for bringing reusable cups/utensils/plates to the HUB, where participating students would get their 10th meal free. The Senate also considered an update to the elections code which allowed for the elections committee to change polling site times to meet peak traffic hours. After concerns regarding which senators were allowed to vote on the legislation, considering that some senators are running for reelection, the Senate moved to a closed session. Upon returning from the closed session, it was announced that the legislation passed in closed session 3-0, with eight abstentions.

During senator reports, President Pro Tempore (PPT) Abby Choy, announced that two months ago in a Student Health Advocacy Committee (SHAC) meeting, they considered whether to continue coverage of an obesity medication, which she claimed was used by six students throughout the University of California (UC) system, and Lyra, a mental health app. The committee decided to remove the University of California Student Health Insurance Plan (UCSHIP) coverage of the medication in order to “drop premiums” and keep Lyra.

Senator Anjana Narasimhan announced a global fair event would be occurring on Feb. 23 and stated that the Green Campus Action Plan (GCAP) has been working on bike lane and scooter legislation.

Senator Narasimhan asked students to fill out the feedback form on the BCOE Instagram, @ucrbcoe, in order to inform future legislation regarding bike and scooter accessibility. Senator Narasimhan also announced work on sustainability legislation with Senator Amariah Peedikayil and the Executive Fellow for the Vice President of Sustainability.

The 13th ASUCR Senate meeting of the school year was called to order on Feb. 15 at 7:06 p.m., with PPT Abby Choy, Senator Ray Khan, Senator Alex Lu, Senator Juan Campos, Senator Rachit Shah, Senator Natalie Trutalli, and Senator Grace Su being excused. PPT Choy and later joined the meeting at 7:47 p.m. The Senate adjourned the meeting at 8:37 p.m.