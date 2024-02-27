Organic chemistry’s reputation among the College of Natural and Agricultural Sciences (CNAS) students, and University of California, Riverside’s (UCR) student population as a whole, has been notoriously infamous. Recognized as a med-school dream crusher and its nature for being a “weed-out” class, organic chemistry lives up to its reputation. However, many students have conquered the class (and so can you!) by following these painfully obvious, but more than necessary to reiterate, tips and tricks. Thank you to the UCR student I interviewed and Professor Matthew D. Casselman for their time in offering organic chemistry advice that will help future and current students navigate their academic journey.

Go to class

Almost as impossible as a carbon forming five bonds is a student consistently going to class, especially if it’s organic chemistry. While this might sound like a broken record, and despite it being a given, attending class is the first step in conquering organic chemistry. And yes, that means every class! Organic chemistry is heavy in its material, meaning missing even one class will guarantee you will fall behind. This warrants unnecessary, overwhelming cram sessions that would be better used to review and study the material taught in class that day. Students may think there’s some grace granted in some organic chemistry classes that are recorded and can be watched from the comfort of one’s home, but that is wholly incorrect. While it’s true that some lectures are recorded, the nature of being a student is promising to watch recorded lectures and ultimately not fulfilling that promise. Attending class in person guarantees you a feel-good student moment and a personal and uninterrupted learning environment. As Professor Casselman (who teaches in the Chemistry department) mentions, go “every day. Even if your lectures are recorded, it’s a different in-person experience. You’re going to be focused on the lecture much more than if you rewatch a lecture recording at home, where your attention is likely divided.” Part of doing well in organic chemistry is your approach. So do yourself a favor and approach those lecture hall doors!

Study correctly

Much of organic chemistry’s distinction from other physical sciences comes not from its name but rather its reputation among students for being one of the most failed and retaken college courses. And while these facts are seemingly discouraging, take them as affirmations that will feed into your encouragement to do well. It’s important to recognize these facts about organic chemistry and how the class, despite its infamous reputation, is a course that requires your focus, effort, and, most importantly, organized study habits like any other class. Studying is a fundamental step in doing well, and your approach can include a variety of resources and methods that can be helpful to your overall performance in the class. What might work for others might not work for you.

First, take advantage of the textbook and or slides before class. Familiarizing yourself with the material will make the lecture make more sense. Second, you need to take notes. Organic chemistry is, as Professor Casselman describes it, “a different language.” Writing down mechanisms and reactions is different from writing down your name and recognizing its meaning immediately. Taking notes will relay any information you need in future studying and improve your understanding. Third, your lecture notes should be treated differently from the neglected brackets around resonance structures. Revisiting your lecture notes as much as you can before and after class will ensure the material is freshly absorbed in time to understand the concepts in the following lecture and future exams. This will also help you navigate what to review based on what you didn’t understand from the lecture.

Take advantage of your resources

UCR and its professors prioritize and advocate for the success of the student population by funneling academic resources on campus and in class! Professors often assign worksheets or in-class assignments that will challenge your understanding of the material. While they may be graded on completion, prioritize their correctness. UCR also offers many tutoring opportunities through supplemental instruction and tutoring sessions on behalf of the Academic Resource Center. Again, read and study the textbook as professors relay its information in the class material. Also, outside resources such as Khan Academy and YouTube are of great help! Many new and old organic chemistry students can attest to the helpfulness of YouTube’s academic side. One UCR student testifies how helpful online resources like these are: “I cannot stress enough to say that people need to watch The Organic Chem[istry] Tutor on YouTube. He is god sent. He has helped me a lot. Check him out. He will save you.”

Go to office hours

While being an extension of the resources you should use to study, going to office hours deserves its own spotlight. Given that our professors are teaching the material, please take advantage of the direct help they offer during office hours! This resource will help you navigate the material using the methods and techniques your professor stresses better than any other outside source. When you have a question or could use clarification on a concept, this is an excellent recognition of when you need help and guidance. A failing midterm grade should not be a determiner for seeking help but rather when you come up with a question that can be answered by your professor during their office hours. On top of perfecting the craft of organic chemistry, your professor will appreciate your recognition of the course and their being. Professor Casselman stresses that “your professors are people too; come hang out and chat about life, school, careers, etc.”

Avoid memorization and prioritize understanding

Stress this message forward and backward in your brain: conquering organic chemistry depends on understanding over memorizing the material. Organic chemistry is different from other science courses that require memorizing vocabulary and fundamental cycles. While it does require the memorization of chemical jargon and even its functional groups, among other things, the rest requires the action and effort of thinking. Organic chemistry consists of mechanisms and reactions, and navigating why and how they happen. Thinking about these organic processes encourages and involves the notion of understanding.

Make friends

Form bonds with the people in your class! Making friends in your class encourages helpful, material-related conversation and the opportunity to make study groups that are always useful for exam season. Also, students well-versed in the subject might create functional groups whose friendships will persist beyond the class!

Give yourself a break

Every once in a while, a bond gets a break, and so should you. Organic chemistry’s almost foul reputation is no mystery and has the ability to challenge many students’ perceptions of their intelligence and place in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) field. However, learn to give yourself the credit you deserve for confronting its material head-on!

Good luck to the future and current organic chemistry students, and congratulations to the former students who have already conquered this goliath of a class!