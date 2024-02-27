On Friday, Feb. 23, Associated Students of University of California, Riverside (ASUCR) hosted an event that brought together a tapestry of cultural performances, creating an unforgettable experience for attendees. Held from 4-7 p.m. students and visitors were treated to a feature of music, dance, martial arts and more. According to Anjana Narasimhan, ASUCR Bourns College of Engineering (BCOE) Senator who organized the event, “the purpose of Global Fair is to celebrate UCR’s diversity and cultural organizations. As one of the most diverse UC campuses, I wanted to recognize our variety of Costco Hall Ethnic Gender Programs and the many cultural organizations that provide a strong community for UCR students.”

The festivities kicked off with an eclectic mix of Bollywood, salsa and K-pop music playing over the speakers, setting the stage for what was to come. As the sun cast its golden glow over the event, attendees were invited to partake in complimentary pizza and drinks by visiting various club booths and collecting passport stamps — a clever way to encourage exploration and engagement. Among the organizations present were Students Organize for Syria, Italian Club, South Asian Federation, Native American Student Programs, and several others, each offering a unique glimpse into their cultural heritage and activities.

The performances began at 5 p.m., starting with a mesmerizing display by Ballet Folklorico. Adorned in stunning costumes, dancers enchanted the audience with duets and quartets, showcasing impressive footwork and high kicks, all set to a backdrop of vibrant spinning skirts.

Next up was Tartan Seoul, delivering a dynamic K-pop number to the beats of a Stray Kids song. Dressed in sleek black attire accented with silver, the group executed sharp movements and precise formations, captivating the crowd with their synchronization and energy.

Wushu took the stage next, showcasing the artistry and athleticism of Chinese martial arts. From synchronized demonstrations with staffs and swords to theatrical solo performances, the audience was treated to a spectacle of skill and precision. A standout moment was witnessing a performer execute a chain whip maneuver reminiscent of skipping rope — an impressive feat of agility and control.

UCR Mariachi followed with 17 members, filling the air with the rich melodies of traditional Mexican music with trumpets, guitars and string instruments. Solos and duets showcased the emotive voices within the group, adding depth and passion to their performance.

Next, Shubra Singhal from Abhinaya brought elegance and grace to the stage with a solo dance, undeterred by the ringing bells from the Bell Tower signaling the hour during her performance. Her glittering spins and expressive movements captivated all who watched.

Taiko drums provided a thunderous finale, with performers exuding joy and intensity as they danced around their instruments. The lively rhythms brought a powerful performance evoking sounds of marching into battle and the Taiko drums left a lasting impression on all who experienced their thunderous beats.

To conclude the evening, a fashion show featuring cultural attire from around the world celebrated the rich tapestry of diversity present at UCR. Narasimhan hoped that students had “the opportunity to explore the different UCR cultural organizations that are present on campus. When speaking with different students at the event, many didn’t know that certain cultural organizations even existed. By encouraging cultural fairs can we spread awareness about the different communities available on campus that can support and empower our students. Additionally it is also an opportunity for organizations to promote themselves and allow students to find a sense of “home” on campus by engaging with communities they relate to.”

Overall, the event was a celebration of unity and the beauty of cultural exchange. The Global Fair will tentatively be returning annually, so keep your eyes out next year to participate or watch this event.