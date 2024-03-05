On Feb. 23, the successful K-pop girl group TWICE released their EP “With YOU-th.” It’s their thirteenth EP, consisting of six tracks, and released in the midst of TWICE’s “READY TO BE” world tour. The group is known for songs “Cheer Up,” “TT,” “What is Love?” “Yes or Yes” and “Feel Special” — continuing the themes of past tracks, “With YOU-th” has bright tunes and heartfelt optimism, perfect for the coming of spring. The capitalized “YOU” in the EP’s title references the group’s togetherness and loyalty to their fans. In a Reuters article, rapper Chaeyoung said, “I think this album is a collection of things that represent our youth, the friendship and special bond that glues the nine of us and that only TWICE can show.”

The introduction to the EP is TWICE’S third original English-language single “I GOT YOU,” first released as a single on Feb. 2. Both John Morais and Daniel Seavey, members of the American boy group Why Don’t We, were credited as songwriters. “I GOT YOU” is a high-energy, synth-driven, fully English pop song that describes the friendship and love between the group’s members. In a more general analysis of the song, it’s about TWICE finding themselves in a healthy relationship with someone who’d accompany them into their best and most difficult times of life. It features a bubbly new-wave style beat that makes it feel like it could be a part of the soundtrack of a happy coming-of-age 80s movie.

According to Musicstax, the song was composed in the key of G-sharp Major and has a tempo of 176 beats per minute. TWICE’s agency, Jin-young Park (JYP) Entertainment, stated that this song is expressing how “[e]ven during difficult situations, I was always happy because of ‘you’ and we will overcome those hardships ‘together’ as always,” per Korea JoongAng Daily. In the pre-chorus, rapper Dahyun sings, “We were lightning from the start / And it keeps me going to know that.” Here, she sings to TWICE’s fandom, ONCE. Later, in the chorus, the girls sing the song’s title, “No matter what, you got me / I got you.” In an interview with Apple Music, vocalist Sana says, “It’s saying we’re always going to be there for each other, either as a family or a team.”

The beat is catchy, and the 80s synths in the song’s introduction are unexpected but welcome. However, the melody is something that listeners have to listen to a few more times before it causes earworm because it has a semblance of familiarity that feels overdone in other songs. Although this is mainly a sweet love song to the members, the lyrics seem to be made cheesier by it being completely English. In general, the song, despite being the most popular on the EP, is nothing extraordinary.

Next is the title track, “ONE SPARK.” In the Apple Music interview, rapper Momo says, “TWICE’s sparkling moment of youth and passion — that’s what we wanted to express here.” Leader Jihyo described this song as their first attempt at a “drum ‘n’ bass style.” Genius confirms this as a “dance-pop track with a fast-tempo bass” and “built on fast electro.” It is an energetic, upbeat song, showing that the girls weren’t afraid to embrace the feelings deep in their hearts for their significant other.

Jihyo shared her hopes, “It’s got a dreamy sound and melody that I hope listeners will find exciting.” Although an exciting song, listeners wouldn’t use the word “dreamy” to describe the song. The only “dreamy” parts of the song are the “ahh’s” in the background of the pre-chorus and the short twinkling sound bite in the background of the bridge. The chorus is repetitive with all the “burning, burning, burning”s and “hurting, hurting, hurtings.” However, the ad-lib “what’s” in the second verse is fun and reminiscent of the song “YOUTH” by Troye Sivan. The song ends with vocalist Nayeon singing a lyric of the chorus, “Cause my heart is burning, burning, burning,” but it feels a bit odd and out of place, because, suddenly, the entire backing track is gone and Nayeon’s voice is the only one that’s left. Listeners and fans of TWICE acknowledge her vocal talent, but the ending felt out of place without a smooth transition.

Verdict: Although TWICE’s “With YOU-th” was released at the perfect time to welcome the return of spring with its cheery vibe, the songs themselves are barely better than average.