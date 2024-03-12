Since the release of her debut single, “Street By Street,” in 2020, Laufey has been rapidly rising in popularity and fame for her unique music. Since then, the singer has released two albums, “Everything I Know About Love” (2022) and “Bewitched” (2023) that have been received with positive reviews. The mix between her classic jazz vocals and orchestral symphony created a new form of pop music that accelerated her further into the music industry. On March 6, Laufey released her newest single and title track “Goddess” as a debut for her deluxe album version of “Bewitched.”

Laufey’s life and growth are to be appreciated for the wide range of musical talents she has. They would later be the source of inspiration to shape her current music. Born to an Icelandic father and Chinese mother, she brings in representation that is lacking in the music industry. Growing up, Laufey learned the piano and cello while studying singing during her college years. Her learning of classical music and appreciation for jazz musicians would later become a big inspiration for her musical style. Along with these styles, her lyricism in showcasing emotionality and romance meshes beautifully together.

In the uniqueness of Laufey’s music, she has since seen a climb in her musical career. A plethora of her songs have gone viral on TikTok and have been a massive contribution to the success of her career. In 2023, she received her first Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. As she released her single, she is also preparing to embark on a sold-out world tour.

Laufey’s newest single “Goddess” shows the singer at her most raw and honest self as it brings out all the sad and frustrating emotions. The slow start is accompanied by a piano instrumental and sad lyrics that highlight the melancholy Laufey feels. She sings, “I’m so naïve to think you loved me for me.” Her vocals can elegantly translate her feelings of betrayal and heartbreak, allowing the listener to feel sympathy for her grief.

The meaning of the song is so clear, but done in a way that feels soft and filled with all of Laufey’s deep passion. In the chorus, she sings “I’m a goddess on stage / Human when we’re alone.” This points to the image of perfection she has when she’s up on stage, a persona that many fans worship while forgetting, behind all of it, she is still human. In another perspective, she could be singing to an ex-lover who expected more from her off-stage personality.

Throughout the song, Laufey builds up the momentum as it approaches the end. This demonstrates the frustration she feels toward who she is singing to for their perception of her. In the second verse, she sings, “You made up a version of / Me that you thought you loved / But I am not your Aphrodite.” This type of lyricism shows the talent of the Icelandic-Chinese singer that shines in her music. This style of lovesick modern lyrics has amassed Laufey a wide following, especially mixed in with the classical elements.

The 24-year-old truly shines in her music, especially with this single through her vocals. The low-register vocals she uses tend to take on a soothing tone that can relax the listener. Despite this, she also takes on belts that showcase her impressive range. Additionally, her take on aspects of crooning jazz brings back nostalgia from the era in a modern way. The flow of singing makes the listener feel in a dream-like world that they can get lost in. In this particular single, her singing feels on a more grand scale as she holds notes throughout the song. Overall, her vocals only heighten the lyrics and the emotions that come with it. Laufey shows a more mature side of her music, especially as its authenticity excels the most.

When people think about Laufey, they think about her style, vocals and the instrumental background in her music. “Goddess” is more piano heavy which helps to create an ethereal feeling for listeners. Additionally, the piano instrumental serves as a higher value in this particular single. While it is still the background music, it meshes well with her voice to amplify the meaning. The song brings on a calming vibe that listeners can chill out to or if they need a good cry. The musical composition of all the best qualities that stands out for Laufey is what brings her out and makes her so unique. The single is a debut for her latest album’s deluxe version, “Bewitched: The Goddess Edition,” which will be released on April 26.

Verdict: “Goddess” is a classic Laufey song with all the qualities that prove why she is so successful. The single brings out a beautiful, calming vibe that will make the listener appreciate her talent even more.